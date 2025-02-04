 Nonghyup adds global mode, 'teenager mode' to banking app
Nonghyup adds global mode, 'teenager mode' to banking app

Published: 04 Feb. 2025, 17:23
Nonghyup Cooperative Bank's mobile banking service, NH Cok Bank, has launched teenager mode, left, and global mode. [NONGHYUP COOPERATIVE BANKING]

Nonghyup Cooperative Bank has upgraded its mobile banking service, NH Cok Bank, to support nine languages.
 
The bank said Tuesday that the service revamp had been completed on Thursday, Jan. 30.
 

In addition to enhanced security features, the latest update introduces global mode, which provides transaction and exchange services in nine languages.
 
The company also launched a mode tailored to teenagers and scrapped a policy requiring account holders to be 14 or older.
 
To celebrate the service’s revamp, the bank will hold a promotional event roughly titled “Come Forward, Newly Revamped Cok!,” offering gifts — including electronics such as robotic vacuum cleaners — to 1,300 participants.
 
 

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Nonghyup Mutual Finance

