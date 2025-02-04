 Olive Young prepares to open U.S. stores through new Los Angeles subsidiary
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Olive Young prepares to open U.S. stores through new Los Angeles subsidiary

Published: 04 Feb. 2025, 15:31
Shoppers enter an Olive Young store in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, on Jan. 9. [YONHAP]

Shoppers enter an Olive Young store in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, on Jan. 9. [YONHAP]

 
CJ Olive Young, the distribution unit of food-to-cosmetics conglomerate CJ Group, has set up shop in the United States as part of its offline expansion into the U.S. market.
 
CJ Olive Young recently established CJ Olive Young USA in Los Angeles to expand its presence in the world's biggest beauty products market, the company said Tuesday in a press release.
 

Related Article

The U.S. subsidiary will prepare to open Olive Young outlets in the country and provide localized logistics services, the firm said.
 
The retailer plans to launch stores with a display payment system that suits the local market’s preferences. It will also increase marketing efforts and curate and source more products for its online mall. Korean beauty brands will still be at the forefront of the company's retail portfolio. 
 
The company hasn't yet selected locations for its new stores. 
 
CJ Olive Young sees Japan and the United States as two strategically important markets for its global expansion amid growing interest in K-beauty products. The firm already has a presence in Japan, having opened an office there last year to distribute cosmetics products in the region.
 
It currently sells products globally online, without an offline store. 
 
The U.S. beauty products market reached $120 billion in 2023, accounting for 21 percent of the global market valued at $740 billion, according to global market research firm Euromonitor International.

BY KIM JU-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
tags CJ Olive Young Olive Young retail cosmetics

More in Industry

Olive Young prepares to open U.S. stores through new Los Angeles subsidiary

Google appeals monopoly ruling on Android app store

Samsung Galaxy S25 sets presale record at 1.3 million

Amcham touts chief's meetings with Trump administration, politicians at inauguration

Iconic Ioniq: Hyundai's performance electric SUV is the car for What Car?

Related Stories

Olive Young's online store proves popular overseas

Olive Young’s new Seongsu store is a one-stop haven for all things beauty — even for men

Olive Young accused of threatening suppliers for working with competition

Seongsu Station to feature CJ Olive Young in name rebrand

Shop 'til you drop means on all retail channels now
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)