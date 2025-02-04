Olive Young prepares to open U.S. stores through new Los Angeles subsidiary
Published: 04 Feb. 2025, 15:31
- KIM JU-YEON
CJ Olive Young, the distribution unit of food-to-cosmetics conglomerate CJ Group, has set up shop in the United States as part of its offline expansion into the U.S. market.
CJ Olive Young recently established CJ Olive Young USA in Los Angeles to expand its presence in the world's biggest beauty products market, the company said Tuesday in a press release.
The U.S. subsidiary will prepare to open Olive Young outlets in the country and provide localized logistics services, the firm said.
The retailer plans to launch stores with a display payment system that suits the local market’s preferences. It will also increase marketing efforts and curate and source more products for its online mall. Korean beauty brands will still be at the forefront of the company's retail portfolio.
The company hasn't yet selected locations for its new stores.
CJ Olive Young sees Japan and the United States as two strategically important markets for its global expansion amid growing interest in K-beauty products. The firm already has a presence in Japan, having opened an office there last year to distribute cosmetics products in the region.
It currently sells products globally online, without an offline store.
The U.S. beauty products market reached $120 billion in 2023, accounting for 21 percent of the global market valued at $740 billion, according to global market research firm Euromonitor International.
BY KIM JU-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
