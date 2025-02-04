SK Telecom teams up with MIT to boost AI capabilities

SK Telecom, Korea's largest mobile carrier, said Tuesday it will collaborate with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) as part of its broader strategies to enhance its AI capabilities.SK Telecom will join the MIT GenAI Impact Consortium, an industry-academia initiative aimed at exploring the commercialization and social impact of generative AI technologies, as a founding member, according to the company.The consortium has five other global companies as founding members, including OpenAI, The Coca-Cola Company and Tata Group.The MIT GenAI Impact Consortium seeks to provide practical direction for the AI industry by fostering collaboration between academia and industry leaders.Through this partnership, SK Telecom said it plans to share its expertise, explore potential collaborations with fellow founding members and integrate new AI-driven insights into its business strategy.SK Telecom also aims to leverage this partnership to drive innovation in key areas, such as ICT, semiconductors and energy."As a founding member of the MIT consortium, we are excited to collaborate with MIT's world-class faculty," SK Telecom CEO Ryu Young-sang said."Building on global collaborations, SK Telecom hopes to leverage the AI capabilities of the SK Group, with the SK AI R&D Center at its core, to drive AI innovation across industries."Yonhap