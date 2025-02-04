Samsung Galaxy S25 sets presale record at 1.3 million
Published: 04 Feb. 2025, 14:08
-
- JIN EUN-SOO
- [email protected]
Samsung Electronics has set a new presale record for the Galaxy S series with its newest S25.
The electronics company said 1.3 million Galaxy S25s were ordered during the presale period from Jan. 24 to Feb. 3.
The previous record was held by Galaxy S24 series, which sold 1.2 million units during the presale period of 11 days.
More than half of the presold units of — 52 percent — were the top-of-the-line Gaalxy S25 Ultra device, followed by S25 at 26 percent and S25+ at 22 percent.
Thirty percent of the presold units were purchased on Galaxy's newly launched subscription model, where the users have to pay a monthly fee to get 50 percent of the initial price reimbursed when returning the device after a year.
The latest Galaxy S25 series is seen to have upgraded Galaxy's AI features to find more practical uses, with such additions as the summoning of Google's Gemini-powered AI assistant when long pressing the power button on the side or a sound-recognition feature for the Circle-to-Search function.
The Galaxy S25 maintained the prices for all three lineup from the previous S24 series despite powering them with pricey a Qualcomm chip set.
Samsung Electronics said the Galaxy S25 will launch in Korea, United States and Britain on Feb. 7, followed by some 120 global markets.
BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)