 Samsung's Tab S10+ has better display than iPad, Korean study finds
Samsung's Tab S10+ has better display than iPad, Korean study finds

Published: 04 Feb. 2025, 17:45
An employee examines tablets at the Sejong government complex on the morning of Feb. 4. [YONHAP]

The Korea Consumer Agency announced the same morning that it had tested four tablet PCs for factors including ease of app usage, stylus performance, camera quality, display, audio and battery life, evaluating Samsung Electronics' Tab S10+ as excellent in the display category, while Apple's iPad Air 13 won out in audio.
 
