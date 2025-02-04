Culture Ministry selects Iksan, Gyeongju as 'Pet-friendly Tourism Cities'
In a move reflecting Korea’s growing enthusiasm for pet-friendly travel, the Culture Ministry and the Korea Tourism Organization have selected Iksan in North Jeolla and Gyeongju in North Gyeongsang as the country’s official “Pet-friendly Tourism Cities” for 2025.
This project, which began in 2023, aims to establish cities where pet owners can travel with ease and enjoy accommodations, activities and attractions tailored to their needs.
Ulsan and South Chungcheong’s Taean were selected in 2023 as pet-friendly cities, followed by Pocheon in Gyeonggi and Suncheon in South Jeolla in 2024.
According to a 2023 survey by the Korea Tourism Organization, 74.1 percent of pet owners reported having traveled with their dogs, up from 69 percent in 2022. With the rising number of people traveling with dogs, the Tourism Ministry said it felt the need to improve the country’s tourism infrastructure.
Under the government’s “Pet-friendly Tourism City” program, selected cities receive 2.5 billion won ($1.7 million) in funding over four years. Using the funds, the cities have to make enhancements in accommodations, dining and transportation to better serve travelers with pets.
Iksan city said it will create a park dedicated for dogs and a pet-friendly camping site that also provides yoga sessions with dogs. The historic city Gyeongju plans to establish a large-scale pet-friendly theme park within the popular Bomun Tourism Complex. It will also create a scenic pet-friendly walking trail around the Bomun Lake and work to make cafes more accommodating to pets.
“With six cities now designated as pet-friendly destinations, we aim to create meaningful, large-scale initiatives that go beyond short-term attractions,” said Kim Jung-hun, director of Tourism Policy at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. “This year, we are not only introducing new tourism content, but also focusing on improving infrastructure to ensure a comfortable and accessible environment for travelers with dogs.”
