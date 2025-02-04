Rent out a theme park? Propose with a cake? Four ways to spend Valentine's Day in Korea

Everland, a resort-slash-theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi, will rent the entire park to one lucky couple on Valentine's Day.“Everyone has dreamed of having a romantic date with their significant other in a darkened theme park with no one around,” said an Everland official, “and we have organized this event to give them a special Valentine's Day memory that they will never forget.”The opportunity is open to anyone who writes a comment on Everland's official Instagram from Feb. 4 to 6. The selected couple will have the whole park to themselves after Everland closes to the public at 8 p.m. on Feb. 14.The couple will be able to stroll through Everland's gardens, ride the Royal Jubilee Carousel, shop for merchandise at the Moomin-themed store and snacking on churros.The park will also have a photographer who, with consent, will take photos of the couple throughout the night and present them to them as a gift.In addition, Everland is launching a special couple's ticket promotional event around Valentine's Day, available on its website.Couples who visit the park from Feb. 14 to 16 will receive 10,000 complimentary “som points” which function like cash inside the park. Starting Feb. 4, the first 40 couples to reserve online can also participate in a “Sweetness Overload” event, which allows them to take as many chocolate and candies as can fit inside presented bags.Everland has also collaborated with convenience store chain CU to launch eight new products featuring its zoo's capybaras, which will be available at CU stores nationwide.Meanwhile, the Wintertopia Winter Festival with Moomin is in full swing. The Nordic Forest, which resembles a winter forest in Northern Europe, boasts a unique atmosphere with birch trees and evergreens and is popular as a nighttime dining spot for couples.The Moomin Fireworks, a multimedia show in which thousands of fireworks light up the night sky, takes place every Friday and Saturday and is a must-see date night for couples.The Butterfly Dreaming Garden houses over 4,000 butterflies of six different species for those looking to enjoy an early spring.Andaz Seoul Gangnam, a luxury lifestyle hotel by Hyatt in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, is offering a special Valentine's Day dinner course with a romantic dessert for couples.At Meat & Co. Steakhouse, located on the second floor, a Valentine's Day Dinner Course has been prepared for this special event. The six-course meal, accompanied by a glass of sparkling rosé, includes 1++beef grilled over charcoal, classic steakhouse favorites like crab tart and butter-poached Chilean sea bass. The dessert is a heart-shaped cake, a signature creation from Executive Pastry Chef Jang. Only available on Valentine's Day, it is priced at 160,000 won ($109.50) per person.The hotel is also offering full heart-shaped cakes for take-out at its A’+Z bakery from Feb 8 to 14. Priced at 85,000 won, the cake features a soft pistachio sponge with strawberry puree syrup.Voco Seoul Myeongdong, an IHG four-star hotel that opened last year in Jung District, central Seoul, launched the Sparkling Valentine package for couples looking to spend a special Valentine's Day together.The package includes a one-night stay and champagne set at the hotel's Club Lounge, which has a view of the Namsan Tower. At the lounge, couples can access a bottle of premium Veuve Clicquot and an antipasto platter with charcuterie and cheese.“We invite you to spend a romantic day with your loved one with the unique Namsan Tower City View, which is only available at Voco Seoul Myeongdong Hotel,” said a hotel representative.DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo, in Gyeonggi, is celebrating Valentine's Day with a collection of cakes, chocolates and romantic dinner courses.The Unbox Your Love Jewelry Box Cake is uniquely designed to capture the excitement of opening a gift. Made entirely of chocolate, including the lid, the cake can be opened with your fingertips to reveal five flavors: vanilla, raspberry, caramel, whiskey and mango chocolate. The hotel suggests it can make for a perfect proposal, equipped with a pocket to hide a ring.It is available from Feb.10 to 14 and is priced at 90,000 won.The Flirting Heart cake features cream cheese frosting and raspberry compote, topped with chocolate hearts. Miniature cakes are also available through Feb. 15. Prices start at 72,000 won for a whole cake and 15,000 won for the mini cake.The Jewel Chocolate, reminiscent of a sparkling jewel, is available in four flavors: vanilla, raspberry, whiskey and mango.At NYX, a contemporary dining bar on the 21st floor of DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo, the hotel has launched a limited couples' dinner course for Valentine's Day. Diners can enjoy a special five-course dinner, including Korean beef carpaccio, seafood soup, mushroom potato gnocchi and either Korean beef sirloin or salmon steak. Reservations for two also include priority seating at a romantic window seat, two glasses of sparkling wine and complimentary chocolates.Those who reserve before Feb. 7 through the hotel or Naver can receive a 15 percent discount.