All(H)ours asks fans to 'Gimme Gimme' love with its third EP
Published: 04 Feb. 2025, 18:02
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Boy band All(H)ours put on what could be recorded as the most sincere and humorous press showcase on Tuesday for the release of its third EP “Smoke Point.”
On top of the clean-cut choreography All(H)ours presented to the reporters while performing their two new tracks, “Gimme Gimme“ and “Graffiti,” members shared witty comments rarely heard from K-pop groups at press showcases.
Often, groups tend to be nervous from putting on their first performance of a new song before the discerning eyes of the press. Tuesday’s showcase for All(H)ours, however, went as smoothly as it could for the seven-member band, and even featured member Minje juggling "in hopes of entertaining the reporters.”
“I’m going to give you a talent show, and I hope you enjoy it,” Minje said as he juggled three balls to the beat of “Gimme Gimme.”
“The thing we would like to be given right now is the love from everyone here, but of course, the thing that we cherish the most is the love from the fans,” Kunho said. “We know that it’s their love that we need in order for us to go onto a bigger stage. So yes, ‘Gimme Gimme’ fans’ love!”
All(H)ours released its seventh EP, “Smoke Point,” on Tuesday, seven months after the band’s previous album, “Witness” (2024), was released last July.
“Smoke Point” refers to the point where something starts to boil and smoke, symbolizing the heat and energy the group has been building up ever since its debut, according to member On:N.
“The album means that the accumulated energy is at its peak,” he said. “We want to show our versatile charm with the five songs in the album."
The album carries the title track, "Smoke Point"; two lead tracks, "Graffiti" and "Gimme Gimme"; and the B-sides “Kings & Queens” and “Freaky Fresh.” Lead track “Graffiti” once again highlights the band’s masculine hip-hop theme, while “Gimme Gimme” highlights the members’ dance skills with a faster-paced dance track.
“If our past albums had been about establishing the All(H)ours' identity, this is more about the musical diversity that we’re capable of and really expressing our determination and willpower,” Kunho said.
“The dance moves are harder than ever,” Xayden said. “I think it will really show how much we’ve grown over the years. Our stage manners have gotten better and I think we’re now able to express more details on the stage.”
All(H)ours debuted in January 2024 with "All Ours." It has seven members: Kunho, Youmin, Xayden, Minje, Masami, Hyunbin and On:N.
Though competition remains tough in the cutthroat world of K-pop, the band remained confident in their ability to continue performing.
“I truly believe that All(H)ours will go on more stages in the future,” Youmin said. “I hope we will be able to present this album to everyone, not just the lead tracks but the B-side tracks too. We’ll keep on trying new things to give people joy and their grab their attention.”
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)