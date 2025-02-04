Fantasy Boys to release first full album in Japan on March 12
Boy band Fantasy Boys will release its first full-length album in Japan, "Shine the Way," on March 12, its agency PocketDol Studio said Tuesday.
The upcoming album will feature a total of 10 tracks. The group’s Japanese members Hikari and Hikaru translated the lyrics for the songs “Fantasy” (2024) and “I’ll Be” (2023), according to the agency.
“The two members translated the two tracks to maintain the original Korean versions’ vibes and melodies,” said PocketDol Studio in its press release. “'Fantasy' will boast its fresh and upbeat sounds while ‘I’ll Be’ will show its emotional and strong vibes.”
“While recording the songs, we tried to help other members with their pronunciation to deliver the right nuance,” said the two Japanese members. “Please pay attention to the lyrics too.”
Fantasy Boys will also embark on its Japanese tour in March in light of the release. During the tour, the group will hold four concerts in Osaka.
Fantasy Boys debuted in September in 2023 with its first EP, “New Tomorrow,” after being formed through MBC’s audition show of the same name. The group consists of eleven members: Kim Gyu-rae, Hong Seong-min, Oh Hyeon-tae, Lee Han-bin, Ling Qi, Kang Min-seo, Hikari, Soul, Kim Woo-seok, Hikaru and Kaedan.
