 G-Dragon debuts personal account on b.stage to connect with global fans
Published: 04 Feb. 2025, 11:26
G-Dragon [GALAXY CORPORATION]

 
Singer G-Dragon opened his personal account on the fan community platform b.stage, marking his first official online communication space for global fans.
 
"G-Dragon's b.stage account was opened to actively and closely connect with his global fans," said G-Dragon's agency, Galaxy Corporation, in a press release. "We plan to showcase his diverse sides and charms to fans who have long awaited and supported G-Dragon’s comeback, while continuously expanding meaningful communication." 
 

Official notices, exclusive content, as well as links to his social media accounts and music streaming services will be available on the platform, according to bemyfriends, the developer of b.stage.
 
G-Dragon plans to offer memberships that provide access to exclusive content and services, according to Galaxy Corporation.  
 
The K-pop star has hinted at more activities this year, including television appearances and live performances.
 
He is set to host MBC’s new reality show "Good Day," produced by star producer Kim Tae-ho. The program will premiere on Feb. 16 on MBC and hit Disney+ on the same day.
 
MBC has unveiled teaser clips and official posters for the show on its website and YouTube channel, featuring a star-studded lineup, including comedians Jung Hyung-don and Cho Sae-ho, actors Kim Soo-hyun and Jung Hae-in, as well as former K-pop stars Yim Si-wan and Hwang Kwang-hee.
 
G-Dragon is also scheduled to perform at the “K-Star Spark” music event in Bangkok on Feb. 22.

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea G-Dragon Big Bang Good Day

