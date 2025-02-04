 G-Dragon teases full album 'Übermensch' on Instagram
G-Dragon teases full album 'Übermensch' on Instagram

Published: 04 Feb. 2025, 17:46
G-Drgaon performs at the 2024 MAMA Awards on Nov. 23 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. [NEWS1]

K-pop icon G-Dragon will release a full-length album, “Übermensch,” on Feb. 25, according to a post on his official Instagram account on Tuesday.
 
The teaser clip released on his social media shows the release date and the title of the upcoming album.
 

This will mark his first full-length album in 11 years and five months since the release of "Coup D'etat,” released in September 2013.
 
G-Dragon invited fellow Big Bang members Daesung and Taeyang to collaborate on his track "Home Sweet Home" (2024). With the song, the members of the iconic K-pop boy band Big Bang took the domestic music market by storm, topping most major charts and performing at leading domestic events like the 2024 MAMA Awards.
 
G-Dragon is also set to host MBC’s new reality show "Good Day," produced by star producer Kim Tae-ho. The program will premiere on Feb. 16 on MBC and hit Disney+ on the same day.
 
The unveiled teaser clips feature a star-studded lineup, including comedians Jung Hyung-don and Cho Sae-ho, actors Kim Soo-hyun and Jung Hae-in, and former K-pop stars Yim Si-wan and Hwang Kwang-hee.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
G-Dragon teases full album 'Übermensch' on Instagram

