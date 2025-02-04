NCT Wish, Riize, ARTMS to take stage at Hanteo Music Awards 2024
Published: 04 Feb. 2025, 17:45
Hanteo Global announced Tuesday the artist lineups for the 32nd Hanteo Music Awards (HMA).
This year’s HMA, scheduled to take place at Jangchung Arena in central Seoul on Feb. 15 and 16, will feature 21 acts.
Solo artists Kim Jae-joong, Lee Mu-jin, Yeonjun, In sooni and (G)I-DLE's Minnie, and groups Nowadays, Say My Name, ARTMS, EPEX, Tomorrow X Together and tripleS will take the stage on the first day of the music event.
Trot singer Youngtak, soloists Lee Seung-yoon and Yena, R&B trio HYB and K-pop bands Riize, Lightsum, 8TURN, NCT Wish, Young Posse and EVNNE will conclude the awards on the following day.
HMA 2024, hosted and organized by Hanteo Global, operator of the real-time Hanteo Chart, is a music awards ceremony where K-pop veterans present awards to stars of the current generation.
Only albums and songs released within 2024 are eligible for nomination, with winners selected based on data from the Hanteo Chart. Additional details will be announced on HMA 2024's social media.
