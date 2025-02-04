Director Yoon Ho-jin never thought 'Last Empress' would run for 30 years
The prime mover behind homegrown musical, “Last Empress,” never imagined the show would see its 30th year.
“Each and every production has been a struggle,” artistic director Yoon Ho-jin told reporters in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Tuesday.
“I knew Korea was late in the race to make musicals. I did believe, though, that if we could put something out into the world that was uniquely ours, it might work." He's worked tirelessly since and continued to rack his brains to evolve the show.
Yoon, a renowned theater director, came up with the idea for the musical in the early 1990s after watching “Cats” in London. He famously rounded up three of the country’s best artistic talents — writer Yi Mun-yeol, composer Kim Hee-gab and lyricist Yang In-ja — to helm “Last Empress,” which premiered in Seoul in 1995 and became the first Asian musical to open on Broadway two years later.
“Last Empress,” titled “Empress Myeongseong” in Korean, is about the namesake queen (1851-1895), her marriage to King Gojong (1852-1919), leadership in diplomacy and eventual assassination by the Japanese, who viewed her as an obstacle to foreign expansion.
For this ongoing run, which began Jan. 21, the creative team has yet again updated the production, including tweaks to the plot, Korean subtitles during songs and — most notably — a reversion to the “analog art of staging.”
“We’ve taken out LED [light-emitting diode] panels on stage completely because we thought they were taking power away from the actors,” said director Ahn Jae-seung, who has been helming the show since its 25th year.
The production now uses projectors instead, which Ahn says do the same job as the digital panels, but “more subtly.”
“It is a very classic and by-the-book production,” added music director Kim Mun-jeong, who said that the musical uses zero prerecordings and maintains the use of traditional instruments like kkwaenggwari, a small gong, and janggu, an hourglass-shaped drum.
That makes for a certain refreshing dynamism in a show that is stylishly old-fashioned. “These decisions originate from a place where everyone partaking in the show knows the incredible value and meaning of this musical and the desire to maintain that quality. Audiences are sure to feel that energy," Kim said.
This year’s run arguably carries a particularly profound resonance, given the backdrop of the martial law declaration and the ensuing political turmoil.
“If it could offer some insight into how we, as a country, can move in a better direction, there would be no greater honor,” said Yoon. “I do hope that audiences, especially the younger generation, can recognize the fragility and the invaluableness of the meaning of country.
“It is one of the most painful parts of our history, which we’ve sublimated into art.”
Actor Cha Ji-yeon, alternating as the lead Empress for the first time, showed her reverence for the art by comparing it to a “fortified island.”
“The musical represents the blood, sweat and tears of individuals over 30 years,” she said. “It is a well-crafted show, and I am incredibly grateful to have been welcomed into its world.”
Actor Kim So-yeon and her real-life husband Son Jon-ho are reprising the roles of the Empress and King Gojong this season.
“From reading the script and historical records about them, I realized how deep their love was, and I can understand that as a husband,” said Son. “We give each other a lot of advice, without hurting each other’s feelings, and feel a lot of synergy,” Kim added.
Actor Shin Young-sook alternates the Empress with Cha and Kim, and actors Kang Pil-seok and Kim Joo-taek alternate King Gojong with Son.
“Last Empress" runs through March 30 at Sejong Center for the Performing Arts.
