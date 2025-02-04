Ready for it? Spotify to host Taylor Swift exhibition from Feb. 28 to March 2
Published: 04 Feb. 2025, 15:05
Spotify will host an exhibition themed around global pop star Taylor Swift in central Seoul from Feb. 28 through March 2.
Titled “This is Taylor Swift. A Spotify Playlist Experience,” the exhibition was “designed as a ‘love letter’ to what it means to be a Taylor Swift fan,” according to Spotify.
The exhibition will showcase an art gallery representing Swift’s 11 musical "eras," along with her signature tracks that embody her work. Additionally, there will be an immersive music section where visitors can experience reinterpretations of Swift’s songs, ranging from heartache to falling in love.
“The exhibition brings our playlist of the same name to life, with every element reflecting the evolution of Taylor’s artistry — whether reliving her iconic eras, spotting familiar motifs or taking home a piece of the experience,” said Gautam Talwar, the Spotify General Manager for the Asia Pacific.
Visitors to the event will also be given limited-edition key chains designed for fans to easily access Taylor’s discography on Spotify.
“We’re excited to bring ‘This Is Taylor Swift. A Spotify Playlist Experience’ to Asia," Talwar said. "It represents Spotify’s commitment to connecting Asian fans with global superstars like Taylor Swift and creating innovative, interactive experiences that deepen the connection between artists and their fans."
“Swifties [Swift’s fandom] are some of the most passionate fans in the world, and this experiential event is a celebration of them — allowing them to connect to each other through their shared love of Taylor.”
The Asian leg of "This is Taylor Swift. A Spotify Playlist Experience" will begin in Jakarta, Indonesia and run from Feb. 14 to 16. The exhibition will then move to Manila before arriving in Seoul.
Swift ranked as the most streamed global artist in all three Asian countries hosting the exhibition, according to Spotify.
Ticket sales will begin on Feb. 7 and more details will be announced on Spotify’s official Instagram account. Ticket purchase is only available for Spotify account holders.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)