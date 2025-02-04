 Kocca opens business centers for K-content in Brazil, Spain
Published: 04 Feb. 2025, 15:24 Updated: 04 Feb. 2025, 15:27
Second Vice Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Jang Mi-ran, center in the front row, poses for a photo with other officials at the opening ceremony of the Korea Creative Content Agency's Spain Business Center on Jan. 24. [KOCCA]

Korea has opened business centers for Korean content producers in Brazil and Spain to establish a base for expanding domestic content in South America and Europe, the Korea Creative Content Agency (Kocca) said on Tuesday.
 
In collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Kocca launched the Brazil Business Center on Jan. 23 and the Spain Business Center on Jan. 24.
 

The Brazil Business Center, the third of its kind in Central and South America, aims to foster the growth of Korean content and facilitate business interactions throughout the region.
 
The market value of Korean content in Brazil was around $31.5 billion as of 2023 and is projected to grow six percent each year, making the country the largest market in South America, according to the Korean agency.
 
At the opening ceremony of the Brazil Business Center on Jan. 23, which was attended by 50 representatives from Bazil’s content industry and the Consul General of Korea in São Paulo Chae Jin-Weon, Kocca and the São Paulo Institute of Art and Culture inked a memorandum of understanding to promote this year’s K-drama festival.
 
The Spain Business Center will support the expansion of domestic content throughout Europe and foster collaboration networks, along with other centers across the continent, including in France, Britain, Germany and Italy.
 
“I hope that the Spain business center will serve as a bridge linking Korean companies and the local market,” Second Vice Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Jang Mi-ran said at the opening ceremony held on Jan. 24. “This can lead to Spain’s growing interest in Korean content and the increasing demand resulting in growth exports.”
 
“I hope that globally recognized Korean content will be made available and shared more widely in Spain,” Jang added.
 
Kocca currently runs 25 overseas business centers around the world and plans to have a total of 30 up and running by the end of 2025.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
