Senior Korean, Polish officials reaffirm commitment on arms cooperation

Senior officials from Korea and Poland have held talks and reaffirmed their commitment to bilateral arms cooperation despite Seoul's martial law turmoil, the state arms procurement agency said Tuesday.In the talks held in Warsaw last month, Cho Hyun-ki, deputy minister for the current capabilities program at the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), met Polish Deputy Defense Minister Pawel Bejda and stressed that Poland is one of Korea's key partners for arms cooperation, according to DAPA.They reviewed the implementation of their arms agreements, including those involving the K2 tank and K9 self-propelled howitzer, and held in-depth discussions on cooperating in the area of maintenance, repair and operations."Poland is the most important partner for 'K-Defense,' and both countries' commitment to cooperation is solid," Cho was quoted as saying, vowing to provide full-fledged government support for bilateral arms cooperation.The talks came as Seoul seeks to finalize its second round of contracts to export 820 K2 tanks manufactured by Hyundai Rotem to the European nation.DAPA disclosed last month's meeting in an apparent effort to ease concerns that the political uncertainties following the short-lived martial law declaration on Dec. 3 could hinder Seoul's arms export bid.South Korea's defense industry collectively signed a framework agreement with Poland for arms exports in July 2022.This was followed by the signing of the first round of contracts, valued at $12.4 billion. Since December 2023, individual contracts under the second phase of agreements have been gradually executed, starting with Hanwha Aerospace's delivery of 152 K9 self-propelled howitzer units.Yonhap