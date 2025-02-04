 Trump touts interest in TikTok as White House seeks to broker sale
Published: 04 Feb. 2025, 13:03
President Donald Trump arrives with Aleksander Barrow, left, and owner Vincent Viola to speak during a ceremony with the Florida Panthers NHL hockey team to celebrate their 2024 Stanley Cup victory in the East Room of the the White House, Monday, Feb. 3, in Washington. [AP]

U.S President Donald Trump on Monday said there is a lot of interest in TikTok, as his administration seeks to broker a sale of the popular app.
 
"GREAT INTEREST IN TIKTOK! Would be wonderful for China, and all concerned," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The app's fate has been up in the air since a law requiring its Chinese owner ByteDance to either sell it on national security grounds or face a ban took effect on Jan. 19.
 
Trump, after taking office on Jan. 20, signed an executive order seeking to delay by 75 days the enforcement of the law.
 
 

REUTERS
