Trump touts interest in TikTok as White House seeks to broker sale
Published: 04 Feb. 2025, 13:03
U.S President Donald Trump on Monday said there is a lot of interest in TikTok, as his administration seeks to broker a sale of the popular app.
"GREAT INTEREST IN TIKTOK! Would be wonderful for China, and all concerned," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.
The app's fate has been up in the air since a law requiring its Chinese owner ByteDance to either sell it on national security grounds or face a ban took effect on Jan. 19.
Trump, after taking office on Jan. 20, signed an executive order seeking to delay by 75 days the enforcement of the law.
REUTERS
