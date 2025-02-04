Brrr... Seoul issues first cold wave warning as nationwide temperatures nosedive
Published: 04 Feb. 2025, 12:58
Morning low temperatures hit minus 11.5 degrees Celsius (11.3 degrees Fahrenheit) in Seoul, 5 degrees lower than the same day last year. Wind chill temperatures dropped even further to minus 18.7 degrees due to strong winds.
Tuesday morning temperatures in other regions also dropped 5 to 10 degrees from the previous day, with Daegwallyeong, Gangwon at minus 17.5 degrees, Paju, Gyeonggi at minus 14.5 degrees, Incheon at minus 11.3 degrees, Cheongju, North Chungcheong at minus 10.9 degrees and Suwon in Gyeonggi at minus 10.8 degrees.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued cold wave advisories across most regions in the country on Monday, with the KMA declaring cold wave warnings in certain areas, including Nowon, Seongbuk and Gangbuk districts in northeastern Seoul.
A cold wave advisory is issued when the morning low is expected to stay below minus 12 degrees for two days or when a sudden temperature drop is expected to cause significant damage. A cold wave warning is declared when the morning low is forecast to stay below minus 15 degrees for the same period.
The cold snap is forecast to linger throughout the week, with morning lows of minus 12 degrees expected on Wednesday and Thursday. The KMA also expects the temperature to remain lower than the seasonal average throughout next week.
The cold wave started Monday, making it the coldest Ipchun — the traditional onset of spring — in seven years. A cold air mass is moving south, causing temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday to drop significantly to about 5 degrees below seasonal norms. Strong winds will further lower the perceived temperature, making conditions feel even colder.
Strong winds exceeding 55 kilometers per hour (34.2 miles per hour) are expected in most regions. Gusts of over 70 kilometers per hour are anticipated in coastal areas, mountainous regions and Jeju Island into Wednesday morning, with gusts reaching up to 90 kilometers per hour in higher-altitude areas.
Snowfall intensified in some mountain regions on Monday night and continued on Tuesday, with an accumulation of 1 to 3 centimeters (0.39 to 1.18 inches) per hour.
The KMA forecast that up to 30 centimeters or more of snow will accumulate in Jeolla, 40 centimeters or more in the mountainous areas of Jeju Island and up to 50 centimeters or more on Ulleungdo by Thursday.
