Busan University to triple language majors to 50 by 2027
Published: 04 Feb. 2025, 15:40
-
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
Busan University of Foreign Studies on Tuesday announced plans to triple its language degree programs, defying a trend of universities closing such majors.
The university currently offers 17 language majors but plans to expand that to 50 by 2027.
A Hebrew language major will be among the first new additions, launching in the fall semester this year. Nepali, Mongolian and Polish are also set to be introduced.
If plans proceed as expected, the university will surpass Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, which currently offers 45 language majors.
Busan University of Foreign Studies will also establish a Critical Foreign Languages Center in the first half of this year, incorporating its existing Institute of Critical Foreign Languages.
The center will focus on partnerships with local organizations and companies, introduce language certification systems for students and develop education programs for local residents.
The university's decision to expand language majors contrasts with the ongoing trend of other institutions closing or downsizing similar programs.
According to the Korean Educational Development Institute, there were 750 language majors in 2023, down from 920 in 2018. The number of students also dropped from 14,764 in 2018 to 11,623 in 2023.
Duksung Women's University, for instance, has removed its admissions quota for French and German language and literature departments starting with the 2025 academic year. These departments will gradually be phased out as no new students are admitted.
Despite the declining popularity of language majors, Busan University of Foreign Studies is determined to focus on language education.
The university plans to align its curriculum with industry demands, helping students acquire languages sought after by global companies, shipyards and public institutions in the Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang areas.
It also aims to work closely with Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, with each focusing on language education in the southeast and greater Seoul areas. More student exchange opportunities will be created and education programs will be shared.
"We will strive to develop global talent in the Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang regions by offering the widest range of language programs," said Chang Soon-heung, president of Busan University of Foreign Studies. "We also plan to incorporate language with AI, aiming to become a leader in Korea's language education."
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)