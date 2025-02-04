Kotra’s Job Fair for International Students to take place in May
Published: 04 Feb. 2025, 13:19
-
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra) will hold its annual Job Fair for International Students on May 19 and 20.
This year's job fair will be held earlier than usual, as the event has traditionally taken place in August in recent years. The fair will be hosted at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, the same venue as last year.
The Job Fair for International Students is a subsection of Kotra's Global Talent Fair, which also includes the Job Fair for Foreign Invested Companies and the Job Fair for Overseas Employment.
International students can sign up for the Job Fair for International Students to meet companies looking to hire foreigners and participate in on-site job interviews.
At last year's Global Talent Fair, 421 companies participated. Among them, 107 were Korean companies, including SK E&S, Amorepacific and Kia, which were looking to hire international students.
Job seekers who wish to be interviewed by participating companies can upload their resumes to the job fair's website. Only those selected by the companies will be able to schedule interviews. However, all attendees can participate in the fair and meet with company representatives.
Sign-ups for the job fair will be available on the official website once the list of participating companies has been finalized.
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)