 Kotra’s Job Fair for International Students to take place in May
Published: 04 Feb. 2025, 13:19
Job seekers stand in front of booths at the Job Fair for International Students held at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 27, 2024. [NEWS1]

The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra) will hold its annual Job Fair for International Students on May 19 and 20.
 
This year's job fair will be held earlier than usual, as the event has traditionally taken place in August in recent years. The fair will be hosted at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, the same venue as last year.
 

The Job Fair for International Students is a subsection of Kotra's Global Talent Fair, which also includes the Job Fair for Foreign Invested Companies and the Job Fair for Overseas Employment.
 
International students can sign up for the Job Fair for International Students to meet companies looking to hire foreigners and participate in on-site job interviews.  
 
A promotional image for this year's Global Talent Fair [SCREEN CAPTURE]

While the list of participating companies has not yet been finalized, Kotra expects around 100 Korean companies and approximately 2,500 international job seekers to attend the international student portion of the event.
 
At last year's Global Talent Fair, 421 companies participated. Among them, 107 were Korean companies, including SK E&S, Amorepacific and Kia, which were looking to hire international students.  
 
Job seekers who wish to be interviewed by participating companies can upload their resumes to the job fair's website. Only those selected by the companies will be able to schedule interviews. However, all attendees can participate in the fair and meet with company representatives.
 
Sign-ups for the job fair will be available on the official website once the list of participating companies has been finalized.

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
