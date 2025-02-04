Gov't, PPP urge passage of special law to exempt semiconductor workers from 52-hour workweek

The government and the conservative People Power Party (PPP) on Tuesday called for the approval of a special law this month that will exempt semiconductor workers from the country's 52-hour workweek system to allow more flexible working hours.The two sides made the calls during a meeting at the National Assembly as efforts to pass the Semiconductor Special Act failed last year due to political disagreements over exceptions to the 52-hour workweek system.The government and the PPP agreed that the bill should be passed at an extraordinary parliamentary session in February to help the country's chipmaking sector remain competitive amid intensive competition with global rivals, according to Rep. Kim Sang-hoon, the PPP's top policymaker."The importance of advanced semiconductors, a key component of the growing artificial intelligence industry, is being increasingly underscored by day, and competition among major countries over the manufacturing of advanced chips is intensifying," Kim said."However, the Semiconductor Special Act, which aims to support the semiconductor industry, is facing challenges due to opposition from the opposition party over the exemption of the 52-hour workweek limit for R&D personnel," he added.South Korea has a 52-hour workweek system that limits employees to 40 regular hours and 12 hours of overtime per week.Business lobby groups called for giving greater flexibility in work hours for research and development (R&D) for the local chipmakers.Yonhap