Fishing boat with Korean nationals capsizes near Taiwan, all 10 crew members rescued

A fishing boat carrying 10 crew members capsized in waters near Taiwan on Monday, and all aboard were rescued, the Coast Guard said.The Jeju Regional Coast Guard Station said it received a report that the 48-ton vessel overturned at about 10:14 p.m. in waters about 833 kilometers (517 miles) southwest of Jeju Island, near Taiwan.The boat was reportedly carrying four Korean and six foreign crew members.A nearby vessel rescued six individuals shortly after the accident, while the remaining four were saved before midnight.The Coast Guard said it had requested assistance from authorities in China, Japan and Taiwan during the operation.Yonhap