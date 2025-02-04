 Fishing boat with Korean nationals capsizes near Taiwan, all 10 crew members rescued
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Fishing boat with Korean nationals capsizes near Taiwan, all 10 crew members rescued

Published: 04 Feb. 2025, 11:03
A fishing boat off the coast of Jeju Island [YONHAP]

A fishing boat off the coast of Jeju Island [YONHAP]


A fishing boat carrying 10 crew members capsized in waters near Taiwan on Monday, and all aboard were rescued, the Coast Guard said.
 
The Jeju Regional Coast Guard Station said it received a report that the 48-ton vessel overturned at about 10:14 p.m. in waters about 833 kilometers (517 miles) southwest of Jeju Island, near Taiwan.

Related Article

 
The boat was reportedly carrying four Korean and six foreign crew members.
 
A nearby vessel rescued six individuals shortly after the accident, while the remaining four were saved before midnight.
 
The Coast Guard said it had requested assistance from authorities in China, Japan and Taiwan during the operation.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea fishing boat Jeju Island

More in Social Affairs

Fishing boat with Korean nationals capsizes near Taiwan, all 10 crew members rescued

Morning temperatures to plunge below minus 10 degrees across most regions

Substance and style: Seoul Fashion Week 2025 F/W goes immersive for mass appeal

Less than 3% of over 120,000 asylum requests accepted in Korea since 1994

Six drug cartel members involved in Busan cocaine caper caught in Brazil

Related Stories

At least two dead, one missing after Jeju fishing boat incident

Three people dead after fishing boat strikes rocks off Korea's southwest coast

7 missing after fishing boat capsizes in high seas near Jeju

Fourth body recovered in search for missing boat crew off Jeju Island

Snowed in
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)