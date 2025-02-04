MBC weathercaster Kim Ga-young resigns amid accusations she bullied coworker who took her own life
Published: 04 Feb. 2025, 13:22 Updated: 04 Feb. 2025, 13:32
MBC weathercaster Kim Ga-young resigned from the broadcaster after being accused of bullying late weathercaster Oh Yoanna.
“Weathercaster Kim, who had been hosting our news section, expressed her intention to step down after yesterday’s broadcast,” said singer Tei, the host of the radio channel “Good Morning FM” (2003-). “After discussions with her, the production team accepted her decision.”
Kim had hosted the news section of MBC FM4U’s “Good Morning FM” since 2019.
The decision comes about eight days after allegations emerged that Kim bullied Oh at work. Oh ultimately took her own life.
Kim, who began her career at Pohang MBC in 2016, has participated in numerous MBC programs. She is also a regular cast member of SBS’s reality program “Kick a Goal” (2021–).
The production team of “Kick a Goal” told local media on Monday that talks are underway regarding Kim's departure from the show as well. YouTube channel “Hello TV X The Life" will also put on hold its content featuring Kim until the results of MBC’s investigation into Oh’s death are announced, according to local media on Monday.
Oh, who joined MBC as a weathercaster in May 2021, was reportedly subjected to workplace bullying starting in March of the following year. The Maeil Shinmun reported on Jan. 27 that Oh committed suicide on Sept. 15. The news outlet reported that Oh had written a 17-page suicide note on her phone before taking her own life.
Following the reports, MBC announced that it would conduct its own investigation into the case with legal experts.
The far-right YouTube channel "Hoverlab" released a video titled "The Real Murderers are Kim Ga-young and Lee Hyun-seung" on Jan. 31. The video claimed that Kim and Lee orchestrated and covertly bullied Oh, while the other accused forecasters, Park Ha-myeong and Choi Ari, openly harassed her.
"Park and Choi were present at Oh's funeral, but the other two were not," said Kim Se-eui, a former MBC reporter and the video’s host.
Comments on the social media accounts of all four forecasters have been disabled.
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191. The Seoul Foreign Resident Center offers English-language counseling. Contact 02-2229-4900 to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
