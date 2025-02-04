 Morning temperatures to plunge below minus 10 degrees across most regions
Morning temperatures to plunge below minus 10 degrees across most regions

Published: 04 Feb. 2025, 10:17
People head to work near Seoul's Gwanghwamun Station amid strong wind and snow falling on Jan. 31. [YONHAP]

Most regions will see morning temperatures drop below minus 10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, the state weather agency said.
 
At 5 a.m., the temperature was minus 10.5 degrees Celsius in Seoul and Incheon, minus 7.7 degrees in Daejeon, minus 4.9 degrees in Gwangju, minus 6.1 degrees in Daegu and minus 4.4 degrees in Busan, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
 

The daily highs are expected to reach between minus 7 and 2 degrees, which is 3 to 10 degrees lower than the average year.
 
Daytime temperatures in most regions will fall below zero, with strong wind making the apparent temperature even lower.
 
Snow is expected on the west coast of South Chungcheong Province and the Jeolla provinces, while the southern resort island of Jeju will receive snow or rain.
 
Parts of South Chungcheong Province and the central and southern parts of North Chungcheong Province are expected to see snow through the morning.
 
The mountainous regions of Jeju are forecast to receive between 10 and 30 centimeters (3.9 and 11.7 inches) of snow from Tuesday until Thursday, while parts of South Jeolla Province and Gwangju will receive 5 to 15 cm of snow during the same period.


Yonhap
