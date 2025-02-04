"Follow me!"

At the Constitutional Court hearing on Feb. 4, President Yoon Suk Yeol denied allegations that he had ordered the removal of lawmakers to obstruct the parliamentary vote on lifting martial law on Dec. 3 last year. Yoon stated, “Nothing actually happened in this case, yet people are arguing over who ordered what and who received which instructions. It feels as if they are chasing a reflection of the moon on a lake.” Was Yoon implying that the martial law declaration was solely the work of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun? [PARK YONG-SEOK]