New Year, new baton: The conductors finding home in Korea's orchestras

The metaphor "new wine in new wineskins" is fitting for the wave of freshly appointed conductors leading Korea’s orchestras into the new year.The Ulsan Philharmonic Orchestra has welcomed Sascha Goetzel as its new artistic director. The Austrian maestro previously led the Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra for 12 years and currently serves as music director of the Orchestre National des Pays de la Loire in France. His expansive, graceful conducting gestures evoke the legendary Carlos Kleiber. Succeeding Russian-born Nikolai Alexeev, Goetzel’s appointment raises expectations for the orchestra’s artistic growth. His inaugural concert on Feb. 14 at Ulsan Culture & Arts Center will feature Haydn’s "Symphony No. 39, Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique," and Mozart’s "Piano Concerto No. 23," with Kim Kyu-yeon as the soloist.The Gwangju Symphony Orchestra has appointed Lee Byung-wook as its new artistic director. Previously the music director of the Incheon Philharmonic Orchestra for six years, Lee is well-known to Korean audiences for his guest conducting engagements. He is adept at capturing the essence of a piece and delivering bold interpretations. Having also served as both conductor and lecturer for the Saturday Concerts at the Seoul Arts Center, he is expected to bring a natural rapport with audiences. His inaugural concert on Feb. 14 at Chonnam National University’s Minju Maru Hall will include Stravinsky’s "Firebird Suite" and Tchaikovsky’s "Violin Concerto in D Major," with Kim Dami as the featured soloist.The Gangnam Symphony Orchestra has named David Yi as its new artistic director. A former associate conductor of the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, Yi studied at the New England Conservatory and Yale University. During his tenure at the Seoul Philharmonic, he led educational programs, outdoor concerts and community performances, earning a reputation for his adaptability and warm, engaging presence. His debut concert on Feb.18 at the Seoul Arts Center will feature Brahms’s "Symphony No. 1" and Beethoven’s "Piano Concerto No. 5," often known as the Emperor Concerto, with pianist Lee Jin-sang.Meanwhile, Hong Seok-won is now seven months into his tenure as artistic director of the Busan Philharmonic Orchestra. With barely enough time for the ink to dry on his contract, he made his debut last September with Liszt’s "Les Préludes" and followed up in October with Bruckner’s "Symphony No. 4" — a welcome reprieve in an era where Bruckner performances are a rarity, despite the composer’s 200th anniversary. In December, Hong further demonstrated his ambition and confidence, conducting Mahler’s "Symphony No. 2," commonly referred to as the Resurrection Symphony, before both the Seoul Philharmonic and the KBS Symphony Orchestra had the chance to present theirs.Kim Sun-wook, who has now passed the one-year mark as artistic director of the Gyeonggi Philharmonic Orchestra, is finding steady footing in his role. Alongside him, Ahn Doo-hyun, who has been at the helm of the Gwacheon Philharmonic Orchestra for a year and a half, as well as Jeong Na-ra of the Chungnam Symphony Orchestra, who began her appointment in 2022, and Song Yoo-jin of the Chuncheon Philharmonic Orchestra, are building loyal followings through bold programming and an enthusiastic, forward-thinking approach.The guest conducting scene is also drawing attention, with Choi Soo-yeol, Ji Joong-bae, Yoon Han-gyeol, Lee Seung-won and Jin Sol representing a rising generation of conductors in their 30s and 40s.“There are no bad orchestras — only bad conductors.” This famous remark by Hans von Bülow, the first chief conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic, underscores a universal truth: An orchestra thrives under great leadership.Conversely, a conductor needs the right orchestra to fully realize their artistic vision.One can only hope that these talented conductors find the right homes, allowing them to devote themselves entirely to their music and to the orchestras that have entrusted them with their baton.