Today's fortune: Feb. 4, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: PassionateLucky direction: West1936: Proper spending enriches life.1948: Do not be frugal when it comes to yourself.1960: Youth is in the heart.1972: Maintain a balanced pace, neither too fast nor too slow.1984: Confidence is good, but do not rush.1996: Embrace a spirit of challenge.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: JealousLucky direction: West1937: Eat well even if you lack an appetite.1949: Do not delegate your work to others.1961: Maintain neutrality in all matters.1973: Take initiative in completing your tasks.1985: Too many leaders can cause confusion.1997: Envy leads to defeat.Wealth: GoodHealth: StrongLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1938: A joyful and pleasant day.1950: Expect a peaceful and stable day.1962: Hearts and minds will connect effortlessly.1974: Right opportunities may arise at the right time.1986: Teamwork will enhance success.1998: Recognition and a boost in reputation are possible.Wealth: GoodHealth: StrongLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1939: Expect moments of laughter and happiness.1951: Profits may exceed expenses.1963: Unplanned events may arise.1975: Take action with confidence.1987: Small efforts accumulate into big achievements.1999: You may attract attention and admiration.Wealth: ExcellentHealth: RobustLove: UnitedLucky direction: Southeast1940: Fortune will open in all directions.1952: Engaging conversations will take place.1964: The right opportunities will emerge at the right time.1976: Unity is the key to success.1988: Support will come from both above and below.2000: Strength in unity brings prosperity.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1941: Prioritize your well-being over others.1953: Treat those around you kindly.1965: Appreciate your present life and be grateful for it.1977: Give when needed, and take what is deserved.1989: Create mutually beneficial relationships.2001: Pay attention to social relationships.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1942: Do not hesitate to spend on yourself.1954: Reasonable spending improves quality of life.1966: Avoid thinking that only you can do things right.1978: Do not put all your eggs in one basket.1990: Establish win-win relationships.2002: Open your heart and engage in conversation.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: JealousLucky direction: North1943: A tree with many branches faces constant wind.1955: Look at the bigger picture, not just the details.1967: Do not pour water into a bottomless pit.1979: Healthy competition can be a stepping stone to progress.1991: Capitalize on your unique strengths.2003: Envy is a losing game.Wealth: GoodHealth: StrongLove: HappyLucky direction: North1944: Life itself is happiness.1956: Live with love, gratitude and hope.1968: Every day is a gift, cherish it.1980: Your life may be filled with the fragrance of happiness.1992: You may find joy in doing work that excites you.2004: A hopeful vision for the future may emerge.Wealth: GoodHealth: StrongLove: RomanticLucky direction: West1945: Blood relations matter more than anything.1957: Despite differences, your spouse is your best companion.1969: Life is built on emotional bonds.1981: Kindness and affection will fill your day.1993: Cupid’s arrow may strike today.2005: A desire to give something to someone will arise.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: EncounteringLucky direction: East1946: Do not dwell on the past; find satisfaction in the present.1958: Prioritize health and honor over material benefits.1970: Expect social gatherings or meetings.1982: Changes in circumstances may arise.1994: New opportunities may come your way.2006: A good time to purchase new items.Wealth: LowHealth: CautionLove: ConflictedLucky direction: West1935: Contemplate the phrase, "Having no children is a blessing."1947: Observe quietly without interfering.1959: Expect differences in opinions.1971: Engage in active communication rather than being one-sided.1983: If you can't avoid it, embrace it.1995: A rough exterior often attracts criticism.2007: Challenges in relationships may arise.