Today's fortune: Feb. 4, 2025
Published: 04 Feb. 2025, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025 (Jan. 7 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Passionate
Lucky direction: West
1936: Proper spending enriches life.
1948: Do not be frugal when it comes to yourself.
1960: Youth is in the heart.
1972: Maintain a balanced pace, neither too fast nor too slow.
1984: Confidence is good, but do not rush.
1996: Embrace a spirit of challenge.
Ox
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Jealous
Lucky direction: West
1937: Eat well even if you lack an appetite.
1949: Do not delegate your work to others.
1961: Maintain neutrality in all matters.
1973: Take initiative in completing your tasks.
1985: Too many leaders can cause confusion.
1997: Envy leads to defeat.
Tiger
Wealth: Good
Health: Strong
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: East
1938: A joyful and pleasant day.
1950: Expect a peaceful and stable day.
1962: Hearts and minds will connect effortlessly.
1974: Right opportunities may arise at the right time.
1986: Teamwork will enhance success.
1998: Recognition and a boost in reputation are possible.
Rabbit
Wealth: Good
Health: Strong
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: East
1939: Expect moments of laughter and happiness.
1951: Profits may exceed expenses.
1963: Unplanned events may arise.
1975: Take action with confidence.
1987: Small efforts accumulate into big achievements.
1999: You may attract attention and admiration.
Dragon
Wealth: Excellent
Health: Robust
Love: United
Lucky direction: Southeast
1940: Fortune will open in all directions.
1952: Engaging conversations will take place.
1964: The right opportunities will emerge at the right time.
1976: Unity is the key to success.
1988: Support will come from both above and below.
2000: Strength in unity brings prosperity.
Snake
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: South
1941: Prioritize your well-being over others.
1953: Treat those around you kindly.
1965: Appreciate your present life and be grateful for it.
1977: Give when needed, and take what is deserved.
1989: Create mutually beneficial relationships.
2001: Pay attention to social relationships.
Horse
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: South
1942: Do not hesitate to spend on yourself.
1954: Reasonable spending improves quality of life.
1966: Avoid thinking that only you can do things right.
1978: Do not put all your eggs in one basket.
1990: Establish win-win relationships.
2002: Open your heart and engage in conversation.
Sheep
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Jealous
Lucky direction: North
1943: A tree with many branches faces constant wind.
1955: Look at the bigger picture, not just the details.
1967: Do not pour water into a bottomless pit.
1979: Healthy competition can be a stepping stone to progress.
1991: Capitalize on your unique strengths.
2003: Envy is a losing game.
Monkey
Wealth: Good
Health: Strong
Love: Happy
Lucky direction: North
1944: Life itself is happiness.
1956: Live with love, gratitude and hope.
1968: Every day is a gift, cherish it.
1980: Your life may be filled with the fragrance of happiness.
1992: You may find joy in doing work that excites you.
2004: A hopeful vision for the future may emerge.
Rooster
Wealth: Good
Health: Strong
Love: Romantic
Lucky direction: West
1945: Blood relations matter more than anything.
1957: Despite differences, your spouse is your best companion.
1969: Life is built on emotional bonds.
1981: Kindness and affection will fill your day.
1993: Cupid’s arrow may strike today.
2005: A desire to give something to someone will arise.
Dog
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Encountering
Lucky direction: East
1946: Do not dwell on the past; find satisfaction in the present.
1958: Prioritize health and honor over material benefits.
1970: Expect social gatherings or meetings.
1982: Changes in circumstances may arise.
1994: New opportunities may come your way.
2006: A good time to purchase new items.
Pig
Wealth: Low
Health: Caution
Love: Conflicted
Lucky direction: West
1935: Contemplate the phrase, "Having no children is a blessing."
1947: Observe quietly without interfering.
1959: Expect differences in opinions.
1971: Engage in active communication rather than being one-sided.
1983: If you can't avoid it, embrace it.
1995: A rough exterior often attracts criticism.
2007: Challenges in relationships may arise.
