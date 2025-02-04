KFA sets presidential election for Feb. 26 after multiple delays

City and Villa go on spending spree as January transfer window closes

Who is Birmingham City's new Korean defender Lee Myung-jae?

K League to postpone matches for extreme heat during 2025 season

Related Stories

Ulsan's Jo Hyeon-woo K League 1's highest paid Korean

'I know what’s best for me and my career'

Jesse to the rescue: FC Seoul look to bring back glory days with a little star power

Jesse Lingard out for another month in Seoul

Jesse Lingard named FC Seoul captain for 2025 season