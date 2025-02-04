 [VIDEO] Neymar's first training at Santos
[VIDEO] Neymar's first training at Santos

Published: 04 Feb. 2025, 17:50
To view video content, visit the Korea JoongAng Daily website or click “기사 원문”


 
Check out some of Neymar's highlights during his first training since his return to Santos. 
 
Neymar trains with Santos. [ONE FOOTBALL]

Neymar trains with Santos. [ONE FOOTBALL]


BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]


