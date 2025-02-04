Who is Birmingham City's new Korean defender Lee Myung-jae?
Published: 04 Feb. 2025, 14:08
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Veteran fullback Lee Myung-jae is set to make his first appearance in Europe with League One club Birmingham City.
Lee, 31, joined Birmingham on Monday after his contract with 2024 K League 1 season winners Ulsan HD ended with the end of the Korean season in November last year. Lee has been sitting on the fence then, reportedly decided not to extend his stay at Ulsan or entertain any other domestic offers as he had his heart set on playing overseas.
Birmingham answered that call.
The League One club will mark Lee's first time playing club football outside Asia. The veteran defender has played nearly his entire career at Ulsan since making his pro debut with the club in 2014.
But how successful has Lee been in Korea and what can he bring to Birmingham?
A decade-long spell with Ulsan
Lee took some time to find his feet at Ulsan after making his debut in 2014. He did not see much playing time in the first half of the campaign, prompting him to join Japanese team Albirex Niigata on a half-season loan.
But he began to grow his presence at Ulsan in the following seasons.
He played 19 league matches in the 2015 campaign and picked up three assists in the process, but he was never really part of the started squad. The 2016 season was a tough one, with Lee still failing to establish himself as a regular pick in the shadow of starting left back Lee Ki-je.
But Lee Myung-jae emerged out of Lee Ki-je’s shadow in the 2017 campaign, securing more playing time and contributing to Ulsan’s Korean FA Cup — now the Korea Cup — victory that year, which was his first trophy of his career.
He continued to clock up more playing time in the 2018 and 2019 seasons and reached his 100th K League 1 appearance in June 2019. Ulsan, however, fell short of any title during the two campaigns.
Lee had to put his career with Ulsan on hold in December 2019 to complete his one-and-a-half-year military service at military club Gimcheon Sangmu, where he stayed until June 2021.
The 2022 season is when he started to see both individual and team success. As a regular pick at Ulsan, he helped his side win the coveted K League 1 title for the first time in 17 years.
That was only the beginning of his success with Ulsan, with the club winning two straight league titles in the following seasons to complete their three consecutive title winning streak for the first time in history.
His performance in the 2024 season earned him a place in the best XI of the 2024 K League 1 campaign, in addition to a call up for the Korean national team.
After earning his first cap in a World Cup qualifier against Thailand on March 21, 2024, Lee has become a regular starter in a Korean backline alongside Bayern Munich's Kim Min-jae, with seven caps and one assist under his belt.
Playing style
Lee is known for his speed and accurate crosses, which make him a threat on the wing at both ends of the pitch. He lacked defensive factors in the early days of his career, but has shown improvement in recent seasons.
He does not limit his role to merely playing as a fullback on the left flank, as he often finds space in mix-ups and attempts a shot himself. He has good vision, especially when he is on the attack, with his proactive crosses and cutbacks nullifying opponents’ defense.
Lee effectively capitalizes space near his teammates and feeds the ball into the path of them rather than making crosses that could possibly lead to losing possession.
Remainder of the 2024-25 season
The second half of the 2024-25 campaign offers Lee a chance to prove whether he is able to carry his performance from the K League 1 to the biggest stage of his career.
Sealing a place in Birmingham’s lineup could bring him to the attention of Korean national team manager Hong Myung-bo, who will announce the roster for the March international break.
With Lee Buchanan out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, Lee Myung-jae will likely now need to compete with the younger legs of Alex Cochrane for a spot in the lineup.
Lee joins countryman Paik Seung-ho at Birmingham in the middle of the 2024-25 season where the club has been on a tear in League One, sitting four points clear at the top of the table as of press time Tuesday.
Birmingham were due to face Stevenage in the quarterfinals of the Football League Trophy — a tournament open to League One, League Two and U-21 teams from the Premier League and Championship — as of press time Tuesday.
