Kim A-lim surges 20 spots in rankings after third LPGA title
Published: 04 Feb. 2025, 14:43
Kim A-lim jumped 20 spots in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings to land in 35th place after claiming her third LPGA title at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Sunday.
She clinched victory at the tournament, which only featured winners from the past two seasons, with a wire-to-wire performance, lifting the trophy after her previous Tour win at the Lotte Championship in November last year.
Kim has steadily climbed the rankings since the end of last year when she had slipped to 72nd at one point. She reached No. 57 after her Lotte Championship win.
The 2025 LPGA season offers plenty of opportunities for her to rise further in the rankings, with last week’s tournament marking the season opener for a campaign that will last through November.
Nelly Korda sits at the top of the rankings, while Ryu Hae-ran is the highest-ranked Korean golfer at No. 7 as of press time Tuesday.
LPGA veteran Ko Jin-young, who set the record for the most weeks spent at No. 1 with 159 weeks in 2023, has recently slipped and now sits in 11th place.
The remaining 32 tournaments on the Tour await Korean golfers and elite contenders from around the world.
The 2025 season follows a disappointing 2024 campaign for Koreans, who combined for three titles in 35 competitions — the fewest in 13 years.
This season will also feature LPGA rookie Yoon Ina, who earned her Tour card with the best Korean finish in the LPGA Q-Series last December.
Next, the Tour heads to Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Florida, for the Founder Cup presented by the U.S. Virgin Islands, teeing off Thursday.
Korean golfers will also have the chance to showcase their talent on home soil this year, with both the International Crown and BMW Ladies Championship set to visit the country in October.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
