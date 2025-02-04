 Korean athletes arrive in Harbin for Asian Winter Games
Published: 04 Feb. 2025, 18:29
 
Athletes and officials of the Korean delegation for the Asian Winter Games pose for photos at Incheon International Airport before departing for Harbin, China, on Feb. 4. [NEWS1]

The main batch of Korean athletes competing in the ninth Asian Winter Games arrived in the host city of Harbin, China on Tuesday, three days before the opening ceremony.
 
With the preliminary action underway and more to come in the days leading up to the ceremony, several Korean athletes are already in the northeastern Chinese city. The men's and women's hockey teams arrived last Saturday, followed by short track speed skaters on Sunday and speed skaters on Monday.
 
Tuesday's group featured Korea Ski Snowboard Association President Choi Hong-hoon, the country's chef de mission in Harbin, along with 13 cross-country skiers and 15 officials from the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC). Alpine skiers, snowboarders and freestyle skiers will travel to Harbin on Wednesday.
 
According to the KSOC, Korea will have 148 athletes competing across all six sports — skiing, skating, curling, hockey, biathlon and ski mountaineering.
 
At the opening ceremony, male hockey player Lee Chong-min and female curler Gim Eun-ji will be the co-flag bearers for Korea.
 
This is the first Asian Winter Games since 2017, when Korea finished second to the host country Japan in the medal race with 16 gold medals, 18 silver and 16 bronze.

Yonhap
Korean athletes arrive in Harbin for Asian Winter Games

