Korea pumps $23 billion into EVs and biotech in bid to spur growth
Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 12:53 Updated: 05 Feb. 2025, 13:05
-
- SHIN HA-NEE
- [email protected]
Korea will establish a fund worth at least 34 trillion won ($23.4 billion) to support high-tech sectors such as EV batteries and biotechnology, acting President Choi Sang-mok said Wednesday.
The move comes as the country faces rising trade uncertainty driven by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats, intensifying global market competition, and waning domestic growth momentum.
“A new fund to support the high-tech industries and technologies such as batteries and bio will be established at the Korea Development Bank,” Choi said during a ministerial meeting on current affairs and industrial competitiveness.
“The fund will be at least double the size of the 17 trillion won financial support program for the semiconductor industry,” the acting president stated.
The fund will be used to provide financial support, including low-interest loans and equity investments in strategic sectors. The government plans to work with the National Assembly in March on the legislative revisions necessary to establish the fund.
During the meeting, the acting president addressed the Trump administration’s tariff implementation and the rise of DeepSeek’s new AI model, saying, “Equations surrounding our industry are becoming increasingly more complicated.”
BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)