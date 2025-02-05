 Korea's inflation accelerates to 2.2 percent in January
Korea's inflation accelerates to 2.2 percent in January

Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 08:27 Updated: 05 Feb. 2025, 09:49
A shopper examines fruit at a supermarket in Seoul on Feb. 2. [YONHAP]

Korea’s headline inflation accelerated in January, exceeding the 2 percent mark for the first time in five months, mainly driven by rising prices of fuel and services amid the weak won.

 
The consumer price index (CPI), a key measure of inflation, rose 2.2 percent from a year earlier last month, according to data Statistics Korea released Wednesday.  

 

January marked the first time since August last year that the yearly CPI increase has accelerated to surpass the government’s 2 percent target mark since August last year, when on-year inflation was 2 percent.

 
Korea’s inflation has been largely moderate throughout the latter half of 2024, remaining below the 2 percent threshold since September when the consumer price rose 1.6 percent on year, followed by the yearly increase of 1.3 percent in October, 1.5 percent in November and 1.9 percent in December.

 
The price of gasoline rose 9.2 percent on year and diesel by 5.7 percent.  

 
Agricultural products also saw notable increases with napa cabbage prices soaring 66.8 percent on year and white radish up 79.5 percent.

 
Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, came in at 1.9 percent for the year.

 
The cost of living index, which tracks price changes for 144 frequently purchased consumer goods and services, rose 2.5 percent.

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
