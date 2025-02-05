 Corporate direct financing in Korea jumps nearly 17%
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Corporate direct financing in Korea jumps nearly 17%

Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 10:11
Lee Bok-hyun, chief of the Financial Supervisory Service, speaks at a press briefing on Feb. 4. [NEWS1]

Lee Bok-hyun, chief of the Financial Supervisory Service, speaks at a press briefing on Feb. 4. [NEWS1]

 
Corporate direct financing in Korea soared nearly 17 percent last year from a year earlier on a rise in debt sales, data showed Wednesday.
 
Local companies raised a combined 287.01 trillion won ($196 billion) last year by selling stocks and bonds, up 41.39 trillion won, or 17.7 percent, from 245 trillion won the previous year, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
 

Related Article

 
Stock sales declined to 8.82 trillion won last year from the previous year's 10.86 trillion won, with share sales via initial public offerings totaling 4.12 trillion won, up 14.4 percent on year.
 
Corporate bond sales increased 18.5 percent on year to 278.24 trillion won in 2024.
 
The value of outstanding corporate bonds stood at 692.72 trillion won as of the end of December, up 51.39 trillion won from a year earlier.
 
 
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Corporate direct financing

More in Finance

Korea's foreign reserves hit five-year low as local currency weakens

Kospi opens higher following Wall Street gains

Corporate direct financing in Korea jumps nearly 17%

Hana Financial Group profit soars to all-time high

Shares advance after Trump delays tariffs

Related Stories

Corporate direct financing dips 6.7 percent in first half on reduced debt sales

Korea's corporate direct financing grows in November due to increased rights offering

Corporate direct financing drops 49% in October

Corporate direct financing climbs 11.1 percent in H1

Corporate direct financing tanks on drop in IPOs
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)