Corporate direct financing in Korea jumps nearly 17%

Corporate direct financing in Korea soared nearly 17 percent last year from a year earlier on a rise in debt sales, data showed Wednesday.Local companies raised a combined 287.01 trillion won ($196 billion) last year by selling stocks and bonds, up 41.39 trillion won, or 17.7 percent, from 245 trillion won the previous year, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.Stock sales declined to 8.82 trillion won last year from the previous year's 10.86 trillion won, with share sales via initial public offerings totaling 4.12 trillion won, up 14.4 percent on year.Corporate bond sales increased 18.5 percent on year to 278.24 trillion won in 2024.The value of outstanding corporate bonds stood at 692.72 trillion won as of the end of December, up 51.39 trillion won from a year earlier.Yonhap