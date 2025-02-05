 KB Financial's net income soars 11 percent to 5 trillion won in 2024
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

KB Financial's net income soars 11 percent to 5 trillion won in 2024

Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 17:19
KB Financial Group headquarters building in western Seoul [KB FINANCIAL GROUP]

KB Financial Group headquarters building in western Seoul [KB FINANCIAL GROUP]

 
KB Financial Group on Wednesday said its 2024 net income soared 11 percent from a year earlier, marking the sector's highest of over 5 trillion won, on the back of increased interest income.
 
Net profit reached 5.02 trillion won ($3.5 billion) last year, compared with a profit of 4.52 trillion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
 

Related Article

 
Operating income rose to 8.05 trillion won from 6.39 trillion won over the cited period, while revenue rose 9.86 percent on-year to 85.21 trillion won.
 
The financial holding company said interest income rose 5.3 percent on-year to 12.83 trillion won last year and commission income soared 4.8 percent to 3.85 trillion won over the cited period.
 
The group's net interest margin, the difference between interest received and paid, came to 2.03 percent last year, down 0.05 basis point from a year earlier.
 
Flagship KB Kookmin Bank's net profit stood at 3.25 trillion won last year, down 0.3 percent from a year earlier.
 
KB Financial said it plans to buy and cancel 520 billion won worth of its stocks, and reward a total of 1.76 trillion won to shareholders this year.

Yonhap
tags Korea KB Financial Group KB Kookmin Bank

More in Finance

Kofia chairman says Korea should approve crypto ETFs

KB Financial's net income soars 11 percent to 5 trillion won in 2024

Korean stocks track Wall Street gains as tariff fears ease

Korea's foreign reserves hit five-year low as local currency weakens

Kospi opens higher following Wall Street gains

Related Stories

KB Financial Group posts 30.5% net profit drop in Q1 due to ELS compensation

KB Financial chairman pins hopes on mobile app

KB Financial Group posts strong Q2 profits

Bank elsewhere

KB Financial Group reports slight Q3 profit decline
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)