 Kospi opens higher following Wall Street gains
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 10:21
A person stands in front of a screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul on Feb. 5 [YONHAP]

Shares opened higher Wednesday in line with overnight gains on Wall Street.
 
The Kopsi rose 23.89 points, or 0.96 percent, to 2,505.58 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks were buoyed by eased concerns over trade following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pause impositions of tariffs on Canada and Mexico for a month.
 
The S&P 500 finished up 0.72 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.30 percent. The Nasdaq composite added 1.35 percent.
 
In Seoul, most blue chips traded higher, with Samsung Electronics rising 1.14 percent and SK hynix also up 2.09 percent.
 
Battery and automotive shares also advanced. LG Energy Solution climbed 2.55 percent, and Hyundai Motor added 1 percent.
 
Kakao Bank jumped 2.35 percent after reporting record earnings, while LG CNS, which made its stock market debut, dropped 6.14 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,455.20 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 7.70 won from the previous session.
 
 

Yonhap
