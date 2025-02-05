 Genesis BBQ spreads the love with British-inspired afternoon tea experience
Genesis BBQ spreads the love with British-inspired afternoon tea experience

Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 09:34 Updated: 05 Feb. 2025, 09:46
Fried chicken franchise Genesis BBQ is running a seasonal Valentine’s promotion, “Love in London,” inspired by British culture and the peak strawberry season in Korea, featuring an afternoon tea set, various strawberry desserts and even strawberry beer.
 
A caramel liqueur cheesecake and limited-edition strawberry beer can be served with the strawberry afternoon tea set of the “Love in London” promotion at the BBQ Village Songnidan-gil flagship branch. [GENESIS BBQ]

The special event, running from Jan. 15 to April 30 at the BBQ Village Songnidan-gil flagship store, features two versions with the afternoon tea experience at the heart of the sets — the Classic Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set and the Simple Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set, which include two different types of royal strawberry tea and delicate strawberry desserts like macarons, dacquoise, crêpes, tiramisu and more, all served up on an elegant tea tray.
 
A three-tier dessert tray is served for the strawberry afternoon tea set of the “Love in London” promotion at the BBQ Village Songnidan-gil flagship branch. [GENESIS BBQ]

The sets also include the option of adding a caramel liqueur cheesecake or a limited-edition strawberry beer — the fruit of a collaboration with a former Four Seasons Hotel pâtissier and the British owner of Gorilla Brewing Company. The array of such delectable desserts showcases Genesis BBQ’s continuing evolution beyond its signature fried chicken.
 
“For 30 years, BBQ has reigned as the world’s No.1 K-chicken franchise. Now, it’s redefining itself with a flagship destination crafted for trendy food lovers. BBQ Village Songnidan-gil is where our ‘best-of-the-best quality’ philosophy comes to life,” said Tamara T. H. Kim, the Genesis BBQ executive leading the flagship’s rebranding.
 
BBQ Village Songnidan-gil has emerged as a multi-culture space by providing a variety of menu items including wood-fired pizza, pasta, salads and luxurious Instagrammable desserts. A Genesis BBQ representative said, “The BBQ Village Songnidan-gil flagship store aims to perform different styles of full-course meals, handcrafted baked goods and seasonal afternoon tea.”
 
“This season’s promotion, ‘Love in London,’ is especially designed to attract couples, families and friends to romantic events like Valentine’s and White Day through limited edition strawberry menu items and an exquisite interior design.”
 
The experience is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a price of 29,500 won ($20.20) per person with a minimum of two people.

BY LEE YEBIN [[email protected]]
