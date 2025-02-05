[단독] 대한항공·아시아나 탑승 마일리지 1대1로 전환 방침
Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 06:00
- SARAH CHEA
- [email protected]
한국의 대표 영어신문, 코리아중앙데일리가 특종과 단독 인터뷰를 한글로 요약해 드립니다. 독자들의 많은 성원 바랍니다.
대한항공 1마일=아시아나항공 1마일.
대한항공과 아시아나항공 통합 이후 양사의 탑승 마일리지를 1 대 1로 전환하기로 잠정 결정한 것으로 4일 확인됐다. 단, 신용카드 사용 등으로 모은 제휴 마일리지는 이보다 낮은 비율이 될 전망이다.
이날 업계 관계자에 따르면 대한항공은 “양사 탑승 마일리지는 1대 1 비율로 전환하기로 하고 구체적인 계획을 마련 중”이며 “제휴 마일리지는 이보다는 낮은 비율로 책정할 예정이고, 아직 확정되지 않았다”고 말했다.
대한항공은 지난해 12월 12일 아시아나항공 지분 63.9%를 인수해 현재 자회사로 운영하고 있다. 약 2년은 별도 법인을 유지하고 2026년 말 기업 결합을 마무리해 통합 항공사를 선보일 예정이다. 이에 앞서 오는 6월까지 마일리지 전환 비율 등 통합 방안을 공정거래위원회에 제출해 승인을 받아야 한다.
대한항공 관계자는 전문 컨설팅 업체와 마일리지 전환 계획을 마련하고 있다고 설명했다. 이 관계자는 “공식 전환 비율은 2025년 하반기 발표할 예정”이며 “다양한 사용처를 준비하고 합리적인 방안을 마련해 고객 우려를 모두 해소할 것”이라고 말했다.
대한항공과 아시아나항공의 탑승 마일리지가 전환 비율이 1 대 1로 확정되면 마일리지 소멸 혹은 축소를 의심해 온 소비자 우려를 덜어낼 수 있을 것으로 보인다. 몇 년 간 이어진 양대 국적기의 합병에서 마일리지 전환은 소비자, 특히 아시아나 이용자 초미의 관심사였다. 이에 따라 현재 탄핵심판을 받고 있는 윤석열 대통령은 지난해 3월 “합병 과정에서 단 1마일이라도 소비자 피해가 없도록 할 것”이라고 장담하기도 했다.
두 항공사의 노선별 요금과 마일리지 적립률은 거의 동일하다. 대한항공의 경우 3월 주말 인천-로스엔젤레스 이코노미석 가격은 104만7600원이며 5973마일이 적립된다. 같은 날 동일 노선 아시아나의 이코노미석은 104만6600으로 1000원 싸지만, 적립 마일리지는 같다.
황용식 세종대 경영학과 교수는 “마일리지 비율 1 대 1 산정은 (통합에 대한) 소비자의 수용도와 만족도를 높이는 절충안”이라며 “(제휴 마일리지보다는) 탑승 마일리지에 동일 비율이 적용되는 것이 합당하다”고 말했다.
항공사 합병에서 1대 1 마일리지 전환은 드물지 않다. 2008년 매출액 기준 세계 최대 항공사였던 미국 델타항공이 노스웨스트항공을 인수할 당시 노스웨스트 마일리지를 그대로 인정했다. 2012년 미국 유나이티드와 컨티넨탈 합병 때도 마일리지 전환은 1 대 1로 했다.
신용카드, 렌터카, 호텔 등 상품이나 서비스를 이용하고 적립한 제휴 마일리지의 문제는 아직 숙제로 남아있다. 소비자 반발이 자명해 아시아나 제휴 마일리지를 지나치게 낮게 할 수 없는 상황이다. 반대로 1 대 1 원칙을 따를 경우 대한항공 제휴 마일리지 적립 소비자 ‘역차별’ 논란이 불거질 수 있다. 카드사용에 따른 적립은 대한항공은 대체로 1500원에 1마일리지, 아시아나는 대체로 1000원에 1마일리지를 적용해왔다.
각 사 분기 보고서에 따르면 지난해 3분기 기준 대한항공의 미사용 마일리지는 2조 5542억원, 아시아나는 9819억원이다. 이는 모두 회계상 이연수익, 즉 재무제표상 부채다.
영어 원문
Customers who have earned Asiana Airlines miles by flying the airline may be able to convert them to Korean Air miles at a one-to-one ratio after the merger of the two carriers, which is currently set for the end of 2026. Miles accumulated through other mechanisms, such as credit cards and hotel stays, will receive less favorable rates.
The mileage swap ratio has been one of the most contentious issues among customers of the airlines, with many having predicted that Asiana's miles would be valued lower than Korean Air's.
“Korean Air is working to implementing a 1:1 ratio for transferring Asiana miles, though the details are still under discussion,” a source with knowledge of the matter told the Korea JoongAng Daily.
The source did not provide specific details about the transfer of miles acquired through credit cards but added that the ratio will be “lower than the 1:1 ratio.”
Korean Air acquired 63.9 percent of compatriot Asiana on Dec. 12 to end its long-anticipated four-year merger plan. The two full-service airlines will be integrated at the end of 2026. Asiana will operate as a Korean Air subsidiary for two years.
Korean Air has until mid-June to submit detailed plans of the integration process to the Fair Trade Commission for approval, including the mileage transfer, which has remained one of its nuisances.
The country’s largest carrier declined to confirm the plan but said that it is “in concert with consulting firms for a suitable transition ratio,” and that it would announce the fixed rate by the second half of the year.
If the 1:1 ratio is applied, it will likely relieve customers’ mounting anxieties regarding their acquired miles and questions of whether they could become unusable or undervalued.
In fact, the two airline companies have similar mileage accumulation levels for those earned from flights according to their mileage programs.
Korean Air’s standard economy ticket from Incheon to Los Angeles on a weekend in March costs 1.048 million won ($717) and earns 5,973 miles. An Asiana flight on the same day and the same route costs 1.047 million won, only 1,000 won fewer, and accumulates 5,973 miles, according to their respective websites.
“The 1:1 ratio could work as a settling compromise to increase customers’ acceptance and satisfaction,” said Hwang Yong-sik, a business professor at Sejong University. “The one-to-one ratio will be less disputable when applying miles earned for boarding flights than for those acquired through credit card usage.”
Delta Air Lines applied a 1:1 ratio to mileage transfers from Northwest Airlines in the wake of their merger in 2008, and United Airlines also implemented the one-to-one ratio when integrating with Continental Airlines.
The push for a 1:1 ratio also came after now-suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol in March last year vowed to make sure that “no one suffers any loss in mileage benefits, not even a single mile."
However, the miles gained through the use of products or services from partnered companies is still an issue. Those include miles accumulated through the use of credit cards, hotels and car rental agencies partnered with the airlines.
Though the standard varies for each product or service, one Korean Air mileage point is earned for every 1,500 won spent, while it only takes 1,000 won to accrue one Asiana mile.
Unused Korean Air miles stood at 2.55 trillion won as of the end of September last year, which it reflected as deferred revenue, a type of liability, in the carrier's financial statements. Asiana’s came in at 981.9 billion won.
BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
