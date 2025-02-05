딥시크 도약에 숨죽인 반도체· 빅테크 기업
Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 10:33
Chipmakers, Big Tech brace for fallout from DeepSeek breakthrough
딥시크 도약에 숨죽인 반도체· 빅테크 기업
Korea JoongAng Daily 1면 기사
Friday-Sunday, January 31-February 2, 2025
The successful debut of a new AI model developed by Chinese startup DeepSeek will likely deliver a jolt to Korean chipmakers like SK hynix, a major memory chip supplier to Nvidia, as well as U.S. Big Tech players.
deliver a jolt: (갑작스러운) 충격을 주다
Big Tech: (애플, 아마존, 마이크로소프트 같은) 주요 기술 기업
중국 스타트업 딥시크가 개발한 새로운 AI 모델의 성공적인 데뷔는 엔비디아의 주요 메모리 반도체 공급업체인 SK하이닉스를 비롯한 한국 반도체 제조업체와 미국의 주요 기술 기업에 충격을 줄 것으로 보인다.
Nvidia’s market value dissolved by $593 billion — a record one-day loss for the AI giant — on Monday following reports that DeepSeek’s low-cost AI model is not only exceptionally cheaper to operate but functionally competitive with OpenAI’s GPT.
dissolve: 녹다, (시가총액 등이) 증발하다
low-cost: 저가의
exceptionally: 압도적으로
엔비디아는 딥시크의 저비용 AI 모델 운영 비용이 압도적으로 저렴할 뿐만 아니라 오픈AI의 GPT와 기능적으로 경쟁 할 만하다는 보도가 나온 뒤, 월요일(1월 28일) 하루 만에 시가총액 중 5930억 달러가 증발해 일일 기준 사상 최대의 손실을 기록했다.
The domestic stock market remained shielded from falling share prices as trading was closed on Monday for a temporary holiday followed by the Lunar New year holiday through Thursday.
shielded from: ~에 영향을 받지 않다, 보호되다
temporary: 임시 공휴일
국내 증시는 월요일 임시 공휴일에서 목요일까지 이어지는 설 연휴로 주식 거래가 중단되면서 주가 하락 영향을 받지 않았다.
Financial Supervisory Service Gov. Lee Bok-hyun on Thursday expressed concerns that domestic stocks would take a hit from DeepSeek’s entry into the AI industry.
express concerns: 우려를 표하다
take a hit from: ~에 타격을 받다
이복현 금융감독원장은 목요일 국내 주식이 딥시크의 AI 산업 진출에 타격을 받을 수 있다는 우려를 표했다.
“The emergence of low-cost AI models like DeepSeek, along with concerns over the overvaluation of U.S. Big Tech stocks, could increase market volatility and bring significant changes to the structure of the AI industry,” Lee said at the policy meeting following the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee. “Therefore, it is essential to closely monitor related developments.”
overvaluation: 고평가, 과대평가
essential: 필수적인
이 원장은 “딥시크와 같은 저비용 AI 모델의 등장과 미국 빅테크 기업의 주가 고평가에 대한 우려가 시장 변동성을 증가시키고 AI 산업 구조에 중대한 변화를 가져올 수 있다”고 미연방공개시장위원회의 이후 열린 정책 회의에서 말했다. 또 “따라서 관련 동향을 면밀히 모니터링하는 것이 필수적”이라고 덧붙였다.
The Chinese company said that training its large language model, V3, cost $5.57 million and took two months, which is approximately 10 percent of the estimated cost to train models like GPT-4. The H800 GPUs used in this process are modified version of Nvidia’s H100 chips, adjusted to comply with U.S. export restrictions on high-performance chips to China.
large language model: 대형 언어 모델
modified: 수정된, 완화된
export restriction: 수출 제한
딥시크는 자사 대형 언어 모델 V3의 훈련 비용이 557만 달러이며, 훈련 기간은 두 달이라고 밝혔다. 이는 GPT-4와 같은 모델을 훈련하는 데 든 것으로 추정되는 비용의 약 10% 다. 이 과정에서 사용된 H800 GPU는 엔비디아의 H100을 고성능 반도체 중국 수출 제한 요건에 맞게 수정한 버전이다.
DeepSeek’s AI chatbot application that utilizes its AI model, R1, outpaced ChatGPT to become the most-downloaded free app on the U.S. App store on Monday — leading experts to question the need for astronomical investments in AI chip development or establishing large-scale data centers to power AI models.
outpace: 제치다
astronomical: 막대한, 천문학적인
딥시크의 AI 모델을 활용한 AI 챗봇 애플리케이션인 R1은 월요일 미국 앱스토어에서 챗GPT를 제치고 무료 앱 다운로드 1위를 기록했다. 이는 AI 반도체 개발에 천문학적인 투자와 AI 모델 구동을 위한 대규모 데이터 센터 구축이 과연 필수인지 전문가들의 의구심을 불러일으켰다.
R1 is the latest open-source model released on Jan. 20 by the startup that can mimic the reasoning process of humans, with optimization for coding and mathematics. V3 is the general-purpose language model that was released last month.
reasoning: 추론, 추리
optimization: 최적화
general-purpose: 범용
R1은 딥시크가 1월 20일 출시한 최신 오픈소스 모델로, 인간의 추론 과정을 모방할 수 있으며, 코딩과 수학에 최적화돼 있다. V3는 지난달 출시된 범용 언어 모델이다.
WRITTEN BY LEE JAE-LIM AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
