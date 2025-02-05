 2,000 Valentine's gifts for sale at Lotte's 'Love Dear' pop-up
2,000 Valentine's gifts for sale at Lotte's 'Love Dear' pop-up

Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 18:38
In honor of Valentine's Day, Lotte Department Store is running a pop-up called "Love Dear" for its modern lifestyle brand Sisihosi from Feb. 5–27. [LOTTE DEPARTMENT STORE]

In honor of Valentine's Day, Lotte Department Store is running a pop-up called "Love Dear" for its modern lifestyle brand Sisihosi from Feb. 5–27. [LOTTE DEPARTMENT STORE]

 
In honor of Valentine's Day, Lotte Department Store is running a pop-up called "Love Dear" for its modern lifestyle brand Sisihosi from Feb. 5–27.
 
A selection of 2,000 gifts will be available for purchase, made in collaboration with international brands including Italian chocolatier D.Barbero as well as domestic designers such as KioskKiosk.
 
 
