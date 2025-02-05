Air Busan tightens battery checks after fire incident at Gimhae Airport
Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 11:27
Air Busan will begin inspecting carry-on luggage for portable batteries before boarding, after a supplementary battery was suggested as the possible cause of a fire aboard one of its passenger jets at Gimhae International Airport on Jan. 28.
The airline announced the new measure on Tuesday as part of its efforts to minimize fire hazards on board.
Starting Friday, carry-on bags will be checked for portable batteries at the entrance gate. Only bags with a special tag or sticker indicating they have been inspected will be allowed in overhead bins.
The measure will first be implemented on select routes as a pilot program before expanding to all flights.
Passengers will also be required to acknowledge and agree to the no-battery-in-bin policy when receiving their tickets and during the boarding process. A text message reminder about the policy will be sent a day before departure, and in-flight announcements will increase from two to three times.
To enhance fire safety, Air Busan will equip flights with new fire-resistant gloves for crew members and provide additional training, including drills covering different fire severity levels. A dedicated training facility will be enhanced to simulate real-life fire scenarios.
On Jan. 28, a fire broke out aboard an Air Busan plane bound for Hong Kong at Gimhae International Airport before takeoff. All 176 passengers and crew were safely evacuated via an emergency slide, although seven suffered minor injuries.
Although the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined, passengers and crew have suggested a portable battery or another item in the overhead bin may have ignited the flames.
A joint investigation involving approximately 20 officials, including Korean firefighters, police and representatives from France’s Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety, concluded Monday. The results have yet to be disclosed.
