Amcham chair James Kim appointed to 2025 APEC CEO Summit Organizing Committee's executive body
Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 15:49
- SARAH CHEA
James Kim, the chairman and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce (Amcham) in Korea, has been appointed as a member of the Executive Committee for the 2025 APEC CEO Summit Organizing Committee for his contribution to elaborating Korea's economic collaboration with the United States.
The 2025 APEC CEO Summit, set to be held in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, in October, is an annual international event gathering global business leaders, policymakers and experts of key industries to share their insights tackling economic and regional challenges looming in the Asia-Pacific region.
Kim will serve as a member of the organizing committee, chaired by SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, to invite CEOs of global companies and cooperate with the government, local authorities as well as corporate executives to advance strategic initiatives.
“It is a tremendous honor to contribute to this important initiative," Kim said. “The 2025 APEC CEO Summit presents a unique opportunity to strengthen public-private collaboration and drive sustainable economic growth across the Asia-Pacific region, and will also serve as a premier platform to showcase Korea’s resilience and strategic importance within the global supply chain.”
