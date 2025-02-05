 Doosan to supply 300 robots to Thailand's VRNJ in Southeast Asia expansion move
Doosan to supply 300 robots to Thailand's VRNJ in Southeast Asia expansion move

Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 17:18
A worker is seen working with Doosan Robotics' collaborative robot model ″M.″ [DOOSAN ROBOTICS]

Doosan Robotics will supply 300 collaborative robots to the Thai robot system integrator VRNJ as part of its efforts to expand into the Southeast Asian market.
 
The Korean robotics manufacturer said on Wednesday that it will supply four kinds of collaborative robots to the Thai company over the next two years, with an initial order of 60 units already placed under a recent signing of a memorandum of understanding.
 
The four different models include a high-performance type, a safety-focused series that can instantly halt operations from external impacts as light as 20 grams (0.7 ounces), lightweight robots that can handle payloads of up to 25 kilograms (55.1 pounds) and models specialized in palletizing tasks.  
 

The two companies will further collaborate on development and deployment of robotics solutions to production sites in Southeast Asia and explore potential markets in Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam.
 
“Southeast Asia is emerging as a major production hub after China, with new factories continuously being established and a growing demand for collaborative robots to improve productivity and ensure worker safety from the early stages of factory setup,” said Doosan Robotics CEO Ryu Jung-hoon in a statement. “We will strengthen our collaboration with local system integrations and increase marketing efforts for large-scale orders.”
 

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
tags Doosan Robotics

