 HYBE signs first Latin American artist as label seeks to expand into region
Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 17:55 Updated: 05 Feb. 2025, 18:24
Mexican singer and producer Meme del Real, left, signs his contract with Docemil Music [HYBE]

K-pop powerhouse HYBE signed its first Latin music artist, Meme del Real, signaling its official debut into the Latin American market.
 
HYBE Latin America, a 93.9 percent-owned subsidiary of HYBE, signed Meme del Real through its label, Docemil Music, the company said Wednesday. The date of the contract was not disclosed to the press.


Meme del Real is a singer and producer who is a member of the Mexican rock band Café Tacvba. The band has won numerous awards, including Best Rock Song and Best Alternative Song at the Latin Grammy Awards.
 
The artist released his new song “Princesa” on Jan. 30 under the new label. The new track, which will be included in the singer’s upcoming solo album set to be released by the end of this year, according to HYBE.
 
“Meme del Real’s collaboration with Docemil Music demonstrates that HYBE is capable of nurturing the boundless creativity of artists in Latin America," said Kah Jong-hyun, CEO of HYBE Latin America. "We look forward to the future we will build alongside these artists.”
 
HYBE established HYBE Latin America in 2023 in a bid to expand its presence in the Latin American region and has since founded Docemil Music, and acquired Exile Music and Exile Podcasts.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Docemil Music Meme del Real

