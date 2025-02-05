Hyundai Motor and Kia-backed Ionna rolls out nationwide EV charging service in U.S.

Ionna, an EV charging joint venture formed by eight global automakers, including Hyundai Motor and Kia, said Wednesday it has officially transitioned from its public beta phase to a national rollout in the United States.The joint venture, which also includes BMW, General Motors, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis and Toyota, celebrated the milestone with an opening ceremony at its headquarters in Durham, North Carolina.Ionna has begun operations at multiple new charging sites, including locations in Houston, Texas, and Abilene, Kansas, with six more charging stations currently under construction. The company has secured site contracts for over 100 locations nationwide.Since late 2024, Ionna has conducted extensive testing, performing 4,400 charging sessions across 80 different vehicle models to ensure seamless compatibility and performance.Ionna aims to install over 1,000 chargers nationwide by the end of 2025 and has set a long-term goal of deploying more than 30,000 charging stations by 2030.Currently, Tesla accounts for approximately two-thirds of all fast-charging stations in the United States. The charging alliance formed by Hyundai and other automakers is expected to reduce reliance on Tesla's charging network.Yonhap