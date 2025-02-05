 LG Energy to fund U.S. plants with $552 million bond issuance
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

LG Energy to fund U.S. plants with $552 million bond issuance

Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 13:46
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


A LG Energy Solution's cylindrical battery plant under construction in Arizona [LG ENERGY SOLUTION]

A LG Energy Solution's cylindrical battery plant under construction in Arizona [LG ENERGY SOLUTION]

 
LG Energy Solution plans to issue corporate bonds worth 800 billion won ($552 million) to finance its multiple battery plants in North America.
 
The country's largest battery maker said Tuesday that it had submitted a registration statement to the Financial Supervisory Service for the issuance, the company's third. 
 

Related Article

 
The options will mature after two, three, five and seven years. The company will hold a preliminary demand examination from institutional investors on Thursday. 
 
“The size of issuance could be upped based on the results of the examinations,” LG Energy Solution said. 
 
The battery firm will put the funds toward planned expenditures at its North American plants. LG Energy Solution is currently constructing five factories in North America, including a $7.6 billion joint plant with Hyundai Motor in Georgia and a $4.4 billion one with Honda Motor in Ohio. 
 
LG Energy Solution in 2023 issued its first corporate bonds worth 1 trillion won and another worth 1.6 trillion won last year. 
 

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
tags korea lg energy solution battery north america

More in Industry

Amcham chair James Kim appointed to 2025 APEC CEO Summit Organizing Committee's executive body

Hyundai discounts nine EVs in bid for government subsidies

LG Energy to fund U.S. plants with $552 million bond issuance

Ex-Toss Bank CEO joins Kakao as company moves to drive innovation

Air Busan bans portable chargers and power banks in overhead luggage after fire at Gimhae Airport

Related Stories

LG Energy Solution's profit up 145%, expectations trounced

LG Energy Solution establishes two battery ventures

LG Energy swings to $154M operating loss in Q4 on still-weak EV demand

LG Energy Solution raises $1 billion in green bonds

LG Energy Solution was in the black in third quarter
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)