 TGI Fridays pulls out of Korea as nation moves on from casual dining
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

TGI Fridays pulls out of Korea as nation moves on from casual dining

Published: 05 Feb. 2025, 18:04 Updated: 05 Feb. 2025, 18:10
Diners eat their food at a TGI Fridays store in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 5. [YONHAP]

Diners eat their food at a TGI Fridays store in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 5. [YONHAP]

 
TGI Fridays is exiting Korea, with all shops set to close by March.
 
MFG Korea, the American restaurant chain’s domestic franchisor and operator, will close all branches after their respective leases expire. The firm said Tuesday that it had made the decision to instead focus on growing Mad for Garlic, its Italian restaurant chain.
 

Related Article

There are currently 14 TGI Fridays locations operating in the country, at Lotte department stores and Lotte outlets. Ten will close before the end of February, and the remaining four will shut down in March.
 
TGI Fridays helped to spearhead the wave of Western-style family restaurants that first entered Korea in the late 1980s, a trend that peaked in the early and mid-2000s. The franchise opened its first store in Seocho District, southern Seoul, in 1992, expanding to ultimately operate 60 branches at its highest point.
 
But the popularity of such restaurants dropped as consumer preferences and demographics changed. Casual dining establishments like TGI Fridays, Outback Steakhouse, VIPS and Bennigan’s lost customers; of around 20 large family restaurant chains that once operated in Korea, all but VIPS, Ashley, Outback Steakhouse and Mad for Garlic have now closed down or exited Korea.
 
TGI Fridays’ U.S. headquarters filed for bankruptcy protection in November of last year. The company said in a statement that its financial challenges had primarily stemmed from the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, and that it would use the sources made available through the restructuring process to “ensure the long-term viability of the brand.” All U.S. locations were to remain open.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Korea casual dining TGI Fridays

More in Industry

Why is Toss suing Kakao? How a text message launched a legal war

TGI Fridays pulls out of Korea as nation moves on from casual dining

PanGen revenue hits record high as overseas drug orders roll in

HYBE signs first Latin American artist as label seeks to expand into region

Ecovacs challenges Samsung, LG with self-cleaning, floor-mopping robot

Related Stories

CatchTable launches beta service in Japan servicing around 500 dining spots

More shops shutter in second quarter than COVID-19 peak

[K-FOOD GOES GLOBAL] Naro entices New York City with classic Korean flavors

We knead the dough

[K-FOOD GOES GLOBAL] K-food gets fine dining makeover for discerning overseas diners
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)