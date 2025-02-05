Can people really change? (KOR)

“You haven’t failed in life. You just missed your chance. We’ll make sure you get back on your feet.”These words from a television show immediately caught my attention. “Baek Jong-won’s Les Misérables” (2024), a reality show promising "life-changing" transformations, helps participants who have experienced failure rebuild their lives through careers in the food industry. As the title suggests, some contestants had strayed onto the wrong path in the past.But there is always a predictable comment that appears whenever such redemption stories are aired: “People never change.”Many studies suggest that personality is innate and largely immutable.Research indicates that genes related to dopamine and serotonin play a role in shaping personality. Studies on identical twins also show that genetics have a greater influence on personality than environment.Even personality test results remain relatively stable over time.One of the most widely accepted psychological theories, the Big Five personality traits, categorizes personality into Neuroticism, Extraversion, Agreeableness, Conscientiousness and Openness.Repeated tests on the same individuals reveal that while personality may shift slightly with age — for example, extraversion tends to decline while agreeableness and conscientiousness increase — there are rarely dramatic transformations. It is no surprise, then, that the saying “People never change” persists.However, another widely respected personality assessment — the TCI (Temperament and Character Inventory) — distinguishes between temperament, which is innate, and character, which is shaped through experience and learning.According to this model, temperament remains largely fixed, but character — which includes autonomy, social connectedness and self-transcendence — can evolve.This suggests that while certain traits may be deeply ingrained, there is still room for growth and transformation.I once asked a professor of criminal psychology whether a criminal’s innate personality made rehabilitation impossible. His response was unequivocal: “This is not about whether it is possible or impossible. The reality is — we must change them.”It would be ideal if everyone could simply follow their natural inclinations. But what if someone’s innate tendencies make them unfit to live harmoniously with others?Instead of resigning ourselves to the belief that people cannot change, isolating them or branding them with a permanent stigma, shouldn’t we be investing in ways to help them transform and reintegrate into society?Rather than dismissing change as impossible, perhaps we should focus on making it happen.“인생 실패한 게 아니에요. 기회를 못 잡은 거지. 반드시 살려냅니다.” TV에서 흘러나오는 멘트가 귀에 꽂힌다. ‘인생역전 리얼리티’를 표방한 ‘레미제라블’은 실패를 경험한 참가자들이 요식업 분야에서 재기할 수 있도록 돕는 프로그램이다. 제목처럼 참가자 중 일부는 잘못된 길에 발을 담갔던 경험이 있다. 그런데 이런 개과천선 프로그램에 반드시 등장하는 댓글이 있다. “사람은 고쳐 쓰는 게 아니다.”정말 사람의 본성은 변화되지 않을까? 성격이 타고나는 것임을 보여주는 연구가 많다. 도파민과 세로토닌 관련 유전자가 성격 형성에 영향을 줄 수 있으며, 일란성 쌍생아의 성격 형성은 환경보다 유전의 영향이 더 크다고 한다.성격 검사 결과도 크게 바뀌지 않는다. 심리학에서 가장 보편적인 성격 5요인 이론에서는 성격을 신경성·외향성·친화성·성실성·개방성의 5개 요인으로 설명한다. 동일한 사람을 대상으로 반복적으로 검사를 하면, 나이가 들수록 외향성은 감소하고 우호성과 성실성은 증가하는 경향성이 발견되긴 하지만 극적인 변화는 나타나지 않는다. ‘사람 고쳐 쓰는 게 아니다’라는 말이 자연스레 떠오른다.하지만 다른 공신력 있는 성격 검사인 TCI 검사에서는 성격을 타고난 기질(Temperament)과 후천적 학습을 통해 얻어지는 인격(Character)으로 구분한다. 여전히 기질 부분은 변화되기 힘들지만, 자율성·연대감·자기초월이 포함된 인격은 변화될 수 있는 것으로 보았다.한 범죄 심리학 교수님은 범죄자들의 타고난 성격은 결국 교정이 불가능한 것이 아니냐는 나의 질문에 이렇게 답했다. “가능, 불가능의 문제가 아니다. 변화시켜야 한다.”타고난 대로 살아가면 좋겠지만, 타인과 함께 어울리기에 적합하지 않다면? 사람은 변하지 않는다고 결론 내리고, 그들을 격리시키고, 낙인찍는 것보다는, 함께 살아갈 수 있도록 그들을 변화시키는 방법을 고민하고, 개발하는 것이 필요할 것이다.