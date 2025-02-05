Korea needs a robust AI ecosystem (KOR)

Since the unveiling of China’s DeepSeek AI model, Korean media has published a flurry of follow-up reports contrasting China’s strengths with Korea’s glaring shortcomings.



The JoongAng Ilbo’s DeepSeek Shock series traced China’s AI rise back to 2014, when the Chinese government launched a nationwide innovation and startup policy.



DeepSeek is merely one of more than 4,700 AI companies in China, and both domestic and international experts caution that China has even more powerful and promising AI firms that have yet to make global headlines.



China accounted for a staggering 70 percent of all generative AI-related patent applications over the past decade — a statistic that should serve as a wake-up call for Korea. But even more troubling is the talent disparity.



According to Global AI Talent Tracker, a think tank affiliated with the University of Chicago, 47 percent of the world’s top 20 percent AI researchers now work in China — far surpassing the United States, which ranks second at just 18 percent.



Once, the brightest minds in AI flocked to America, but now China has become an expansive playground for young AI researchers.



Meanwhile, Korea has been categorized as an AI “brain drain” country in reports from the OECD and Stanford University. Korea has been notoriously hostile to tech innovation, with Uber forced to exit the market and homegrown mobility startup TADA shut down by regulatory crackdowns.



The situation is just as bleak when it comes to attracting foreign talent.



Last year, the Ministry of Justice introduced the “E-7-S Advanced Talent Visa” to attract AI, semiconductor and aerospace professionals from abroad. Yet according to JoongAng Ilbo’s investigation, only 38 experts are currently residing in Korea under this program — a shocking failure in global recruitment.



While Korea loses its own AI talent to foreign opportunities, foreign experts dismiss Korea due to a lack of research autonomy and infrastructure.



Even domestically, Korea faces severe challenges in AI talent development.



China’s AI boom has been driven by homegrown talent, not foreign-trained engineers. The country produces 1.5 million engineering graduates annually, and entire villages in Guangdong province, where DeepSeek’s founder Liang Wenfeng was born, celebrate the power of education in changing one’s destiny.



A popular saying in China captures this national pride: Half of China’s brightest students are at Tsinghua University, and half of Tsinghua’s brightest are in Yao Class, the elite training ground for AI, quantum information and computer science.



Korea, in contrast, faces a catastrophic shortage of STEM students — largely due to a national obsession with medical school admissions, which has drained talent from engineering and science programs. Many universities struggle to even fill their engineering seats, raising serious concerns about Korea’s future competitiveness in AI.



On Tuesday, Kakao announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI, while Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SoftBank Group Chairman Masayoshi Son and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman met to discuss AI collaboration.



Such global partnerships between Korean conglomerates and AI powerhouses are valuable, but they alone will not solve Korea’s AI crisis.



What Korea desperately needs is a robust AI ecosystem — and that starts with cultivating top-tier talent. Without a fundamental overhaul of Korea’s incentive systems, where STEM graduates are properly valued and respected, and without regulatory reforms to foster a pro-innovation environment, the Korean government’s ambition of becoming a top-three AI powerhouse will remain a pipe dream.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.













중국은 AI 굴기, 한국은 AI 인재 유출에 의대 광풍까지



첨단 인력 비자 받고 국내 체류하는 전문가 38명뿐

보상 시스템 바꾸고 혁신 친화적으로 제도 고쳐야





중국 스타트업 딥시크의 인공지능(AI) 모델 공개 이후 중국의 강점과 턱없이 부족한 우리의 실정을 대비시킨 국내 언론의 후속 보도들이 이어졌다. 본지의 ‘딥시크 쇼크’ 시리즈는 중국의 AI 굴기(崛起)가 10년 전인 2014년 중국 정부 주도의 혁신창업 진흥정책에서 시작됐다고 짚었다. 딥시크는 4700개 이상인 중국 AI 기업의 하나일 뿐이며, 현지에서 더 주목받고 실력 있는 기업이 많다는 국내외 전문가들의 증언은 두려울 정도다.



더 심각한 것은 인재 수급 문제다. 미국 시카고대 싱크탱크의 ‘글로벌 AI 인재 추적’에 따르면 2022년 상위 20%인 최고 수준 AI 연구자의 47%가 중국 출신이다. 2위 미국(18%)과 격차가 크다. 활동지 기준으로도 중국(28%)이 미국(42%) 못지않다. 이젠 중국도 젊은 AI 인재가 마음껏 뛰노는 대운동장이 됐다. 반면, 한국은 출신이나 활동지 기준 모두 2% 이하다. 경제협력개발기구(OECD)는 한국을 AI 인재 유출국으로 분류한다. 한국은 우버가 서비스를 접은 몇 안 되는 나라이고 토종 모빌리티 혁신기업인 타다마저 문을 닫게 할 정도로 혁신기업에 가혹하다. AI·반도체·항공 등의 해외 기술인재를 유치하기 위해 법무부가 2023년 도입한 ‘첨단 전문인력비자(E-7-S)’로 국내에 체류 중인 전문가가 38명뿐이라는 본지 취재 결과는 할 말을 잃게 한다. 우리 인재는 해외로 떠나보내고 해외 인재는 연구 자율성과 인프라가 부족한 한국을 외면하는 실정이다.



국내 수급만 떼어놓고 봐도 답답하긴 마찬가지다. 중국은 해외 유학 경험이 없는 순수 국내파가 AI 굴기의 주역이다. 매년 공학 엔지니어 150만 명이 배출된다. 딥시크 창업자 량원펑의 고향인 중국 남부 광저우의 농촌 마을을 찾는 관광객들은 “공부가 운명을 바꾼다”며 이공계 기술 천재를 꿈꾼다. “중국 영재의 절반은 칭화대에 있고, 칭화대 영재의 절반은 AI·양자정보·컴퓨터공학의 브레인 양성소인 야오반(姚班)에 있다”는 중국 현지의 자부심도 부럽다. 하지만 한국은 빗나간 의대 열풍 탓에 이공계 학과는 정원 채우기조차 힘든 지경이다.



어제 카카오가 오픈AI와 동맹을 맺고, 이재용 삼성전자 회장과 손정의 소프트뱅크그룹 회장, 샘 올트먼 오픈AI 최고경영자(CEO)가 AI 3자 협력을 논의했다. 글로벌 AI 강자와 국내 대기업의 협력도 의미 있지만 더 중요한 것은 AI 생태계를 탄탄하게 꾸리는 것이다. 이를 위해선 인재 양성부터 최우선으로 고민해야 한다. 이공계 인재가 우대받고 존경받는 방향으로 우리 사회의 인센티브 시스템을 근본적으로 뜯어고치고 제도와 인프라를 혁신 친화적으로 고치지 않으면 정부가 내세운 AI 3대 강국의 꿈은 현실이 되기 힘들다.

